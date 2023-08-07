Bears $2 Million Signing Dubbed Top Steal of NFL Free Agency

The Chicago Bears are among the undisputed winners of the NFL offseason, though their biggest victory may have yet to reveal itself.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report on Sunday, August 6, dubbed running back D’Onta Foreman among the top steals of free agency. Chicago signed Foreman to a one-year deal worth $2 million on March 16.

The veteran back is 27 years old but only has 443 career carries. He was an effective back for [the] Carolina [Panthers] after they traded away Christian McCaffrey. Now he has to carry on that momentum in a Bears backfield that is going to have competition for carries with Khalil Herbert and rookie Roschon Johnson. Those younger backs are going to get more attention, but Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune noted that Foreman is earning the trust of the coaching staff. He’s showcasing his abilities as a runner, pass blocker and receiver.

D’Onta Foreman Crucial Part of Bears’ 3-Headed Rushing Attack

Foreman produced a breakout season in Carolina in 2022, posting career-high totals across the board — 203 rushing attempts for 914 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

The Houston Texans selected Foreman in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played two years in Texas before joining the Tennessee Titans. Foreman eclipsed 100 carries for the first time in his fourth season in 2022 as a member of the Titans before last year’s successful campaign in Carolina.

Foreman enters the Bears’ locker room as the presumed backup behind Herbert. Herbert served in the No. 2 role in Chicago for the last two seasons behind then-starter David Montgomery, who left for the Detroit Lions in free agency this offseason.

Herbert came on during his second NFL campaign, posting an impressive 5.7 yards per carry on just 129 rushes. He tallied 731 yards and four touchdowns in the run game.

Neither Herbert nor Foreman were used extensively in their teams’ respective passing games last year. Herbert caught nine passes for 57 yards and one touchdown, down from 14 grabs and 96 yards the season before. Foreman made just five catches for 26 yards last year following a career-high nine grabs for 123 yards in 2021.

Roschon Johnson Could Prove Among Steals of 2023 NFL Draft, Compete for Carries With Bears as Rookie

Bringing up the rear in the running back room, though perhaps not for long, is rookie Roschon Johnson. Like Foreman, Johnson played his college ball at the University of Texas. However, Johnson was behind this year’s No. 8 overall pick Bijan Robinson on the Longhorns’ depth chart for the past two seasons.

Despite eclipsing 100 carries only once in his four years at UT, Johnson was able to produce 2,190 yards and 23 touchdowns on 392 career carries for an average of 5.6 yards per attempt. The running back also made 56 catches for 420 yards and three scores, per Football Reference.

Chicago drafted Johnson with the No. 115 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 draft. He is under contract for the next four seasons at a total cost of $4.6 million. Herbert, a sixth-round selection of the Bears in 2021, has two years remaining on his four-year rookie deal, which is worth $3.6 million in total.

Regardless of who steps up as the Bears’ go-to back this season, the three-headed rushing attack looks as though it will offer Chicago good value. The franchise will incur a collective salary cap hit of just under $4.2 million in 2023 for the combined services of Herbert, Foreman and Johnson.