Jay Cutler Makes Major Announcement About His Future

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler may be hitting the airwaves with a new show by the time the 2022 regular season rolls around.

Fans of the former NFL QB may remember he initially planned on pursuing a broadcasting gig after he announced his retirement from the league in May of 2017. He was hired as an analyst for Fox Sports in 2017 as part of the NFL on Fox broadcast, but ultimately, that never happened.

Instead, Cutler wound up coming out of retirement later that year, signing a one-year, $10 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. He retired for good at the age of 34 in April of 2018 after that lone season in Miami.

In a July 14 appearance on ESPN 1000’s Waddle & Silvy, Cutler confirmed he’s officially ready to hit the airwaves.

Cutler Says He Wants His Own Show

Cutler, who has been a longtime guest on the Waddle & Silvy show, says he’s ready to attempt to strike out on his own. He says he’s been speaking to Danny Zetterman, director of content for ESPN 1000, about getting his own show soon.

“We’ve gotta figure it out,” Cutler said over the phone to co-hosts Tom Waddle and Marc Silverman. “Over the next couple weeks we’re going to talk.”

Cutler noted he doesn’t have any specifics yet, but he did say his show would be centered around the sporting world.

“Maybe it’s (going to air during) football season, maybe it’s once a week, maybe it’s in your guys’ spot, I have no idea,” Cutler told Silverman and Waddle with a laugh. Later, after Cutler had hung up, Zetterman chimed in, confirming he and Cutler were going to hammer out the details soon.

The ex-QB also says he doesn’t think he’ll be doing the show alone.

Cutler Wants a Co-Host, Names Possibility

Cutler says he doesn’t think he’ll be by himself when he gets his new show green lit.

“I want a co-host,” the former Bears QB added.

Cutler floated Barstool Sports personality Dan “Big Cat” Katz, who is also a well-known fan of the Bears, as a possibility to be his co-host. The ex-QB also noted he wasn’t sure if Katz was currently under any kind of contractual obligation with Barstool that might prohibit him from working for other media outlets, so nothing is anywhere near official where Katz is concerned.

After his retirement, many unfamiliar with football got to know Cutler via a reality show he was on with now ex-wife Kristin Cavallari, “Very Cavallari.” He was wildly popular on the former E! staple, and now, it looks as though he’ll be getting a crack at hosting his own show.

During his 12 seasons in the NFL, Cutler completed 62% of his passes for 35,133 yards, 227 touchdowns and 160 interceptions, also adding nine TDs on the ground.

