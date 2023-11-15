GO AD-FREE
Hi, Subscriber

Bears 2nd-Round Star Predicted to Sign $97.5 Million Contract

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jaylon Johnson, Bears

Getty Cornerback Jaylon Johnson of the Chicago Bears.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson is getting paid this offseason, either by the Chicago Bears or one of the several NFL teams in need of help in the secondary.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Monday, November 13, projected that Johnson will earn a five-year contract worth $97.5 million in total.

Johnson projects as the top cornerback headed to the 2024 market. Chicago considered trading the 24-year-old at the deadline but opted to keep him, and Johnson has turned his attention away from seeking a contract extension.

While Chicago does mix its coverages — as teams typically do — head coach Matt Eberflus has traditionally leaned on a zone defense. Chicago ran zone 55 percent of the time last season, according to Sports Info Solutions.

Johnson would be a great fit for the Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, whose system emphasizes light boxes and disguised zone coverages. The San Francisco 49ers are another zone-heavy team that could use a top-tier corner on the back end.

Max Dible covers the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and Golden State Warriors for Heavy.com. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

Read More
,
Comment Here
Notify of
0 Comments
Subscribe
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments