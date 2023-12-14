Bears Trade Proposal Nets Team $135 Million Pass-Rusher

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles isn’t afraid to make the big trade, and he may have the chance to go after a generational talent come next March.

Connor Livesay of The 33rd Team on December 8 named Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa among a handful of “surprising NFL players” who may find themselves on the trade block next offseason. Five days later, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report pitched Bosa as a potential trade target for the Green Bay Packers. However, given the Bears’ recent history, Chicago might be a more likely destination.

“Trading Bosa and his $36.6 million cap number in 2024 would add resources to a team that needs plenty of them. The move would improve [the Chargers’] cap situation in 2025, too,” Livesay wrote. “Bosa is still a good player, and while he doesn’t hold the value he once did, Los Angeles could likely get a nice return for the 28-year-old defensive end.”

Bears Have Strong Trade Case for Joey Bosa After Successful Month

The case for Chicago as a fit for Bosa has grown stronger over the past month.

First, with a projected $63.4 million in salary cap space, the Bears can afford Bosa and his $135 million contract. While that is a staggering amount of money, Bosa is only signed through 2025, which means at most a two-year commitment if things don’t work out.

Second, the Bears may be closer to their goal of contending than previously thought. Chicago has won three of its last four games with the only loss coming on the road against the Detroit Lions in a contest the Bears led by 12 points with just over four minutes remaining. The NFC North Division is in flux, as both the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings are transitioning their rosters and battling inconsistencies at quarterback.

Considering his age and recent injury history, Bosa makes the most sense for a contender. But with the 2024 cap space and draft capital Chicago has at its disposal, the Bears have a chance to grow into a contending team over the next nine months.

That segues nicely into the third bullet point — Chicago owns two first-round picks (both currently in the top-5, including the No. 1 overall pick via the Carolina Panthers), a third-round selection and two fourth-rounders in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Bears are certain to either trade out of the top spot or deal QB Justin Fields. In either case, the team figures to bring back substantial value, including at least one pick in the first round. If one of those deals brings back multiple picks, Chicago can put together an attractive package of Day-2 selections and try to bring Bosa into the fold.

Bears Can Pair Joey Bosa with Montez Sweat, Create Fearsome Pass-Rushing Duo

Finally, Poles has shown a willingness to deal picks for established talent, and the Bears need a lot of help on the edge.

Chicago traded its 2024 second-round pick to the Washington Commanders for defensive end Montez Sweat then signed him to a four-year, $98 million contract extension. The team also landed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue over the summer, inking him to a one-year, $10.5 million deal. However, Ngakoue suffered a broken ankle against the Lions last Sunday and is out for the remainder of the season.

Ngakoue underperformed this year with only 4 sacks in 13 games and is unlikely to return to Chicago in 2024, leaving an opening for a starting edge-rusher. The Bears probably will draft a player to that position next year, though rookies aren’t always ready-made starters. Beyond that, Chicago needs to add more than just one pass-rusher and could make a depth play by addressing the position in both the draft and via a trade or free agency.

Bosa is a four-time Pro Bowler on a Chargers team that looks to be going nowhere fast. He has tallied 67 sacks over the course of his eight-year NFL career, per Pro Football Reference, including 6.5 sacks this year in nine games played. As such, if the Bears believe his health will hold up, Bosa is a legitimate trade target for Chicago this offseason.