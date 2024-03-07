Bears Have ‘Mutual Interest’ in Signing Projected $33 Million RB

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has avoided paying out big-money contracts to running backs in his first two seasons in charge, but it sounds as though that could potentially change in 2024 with one of the key free agents.

Former Bears fullback Jason McKie joined host Pat The Designer on March 6’s episode of The Chicago Bears Podcast for ESPN Chicago and revealed there is “mutual interest” between the Bears and 2022 NFL rushing champion Josh Jacobs in 2024 free agency.

Adding credibility to his report, McKie also disclosed that his source is his agent, Chad Wiestling of Black Label Sports Group, who also happens to be representing Jacobs.

“I know from his standpoint, Josh would love to be in a Bears uniform,” said McKie, who played for the Bears from 2003 to 2009. “My agent, he has Josh Jacobs as well, and he’s a guy … I texted him, ‘Hey, he’d look great in a Bears uniform.’ And he’s like, ‘Hey, there’s mutual interest.’ And that’s what he told me. There’s mutual interest.

“I’m not gonna say the Bears are gonna go out and put all their chips [on signing] Josh Jacobs, but from my understanding, from my source … I’m telling you my source. It comes from a credible source, my agent who represents Josh Jacobs, and he said there is mutual interest.”

Jacobs, 26, is likely to be one of the most sought-after running backs on the market when the league’s legal tampering period begins next Monday, March 11. According to Pro Football Focus, Jacobs is projected to sign for about $11 million per season on his next deal with their official projection coming in as a three-year deal worth $33 million.

The Bears can afford Jacobs, but how deep their interest runs is the big question.

Josh Jacobs Would Stack Bears’ Backfield for 2024

Jacobs could be a game-changing addition for the Bears, who are likely to anoint a first-round rookie as their new starting quarterback in 2024. He rushed for 805 yards and six touchdowns for a Raiders offense that struggled in nearly every facet in 2023, but he achieved new career heights in 2022 when he paced the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards — and 2,053 all-purpose yards — and earned his first career first-team All-Pro honors.

The Bears do not necessarily need to find a dynamic running back for their 2024 roster. They have starter Khalil Herbert under contract for next season along with 2023 fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson and special teams gunner/backup Travis Homer.

That said, Bill Zimmerman of Windy City Gridiron wrote on March 4 that the Bears seeking an upgrade for their running back room and moving Herbert back to RB2 is a possibility he heard “floated” at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week.

“I’ve never seen Poles as a ‘spend-on-a-running-back’ guy unless he’s a true difference-maker, so that will be something to watch,” Zimmerman wrote.

Jacobs would certainly fall into the “difference-maker” category, but the Bears must figure out how much someone like Jacobs is worth to them. Just because they can afford to pay $11 million or more annually to a running back does not mean they will. The number of high-end talents at the top of the running back market could also force the less-proven talents — such as JK Dobbins or Zack Moss — to sign for less money.

If the Bears want Jacobs badly enough, though, they can do it without breaking the bank. Over the Cap has Chicago at roughly $63.5 million in effective cap space for the 2024 offseason after signing Jaylon Johnson to a four-year, $76 million extension.

Which Other Big-Name Free Agents Could Bears Target?

Jacobs would be a splashy signing for the Bears if they went that route in free agency, but there are several other big-name free agents whom they could target when the new league year officially begins at 4 p.m. Eastern Time next Tuesday, March 13.

Looking at their priority needs, Miami defensive tackle Christian Wilkins might make more sense than any other free agent on the market. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound interior disruptor is everything head coach Matt Eberflus needs a three-technique tackle to be in his defensive system, having racked up a career-high nine sacks for the Dolphins in 2023. He would cost much more annually than Jacobs, but he also plays a position that is much less solidified for the Bears.

The Bears also need a new free safety after releasing former Pro Bowler Eddie Jackson for cap relief in February. Fortunately, the safety class in 2024 free agency is loaded with veterans such as Xavier McKinney, Justin Simmons, Jordan Poyer, Kamren Curl, Geno Stone, Jordan Fuller and Jordan Whitehead all due to be available next week.

Of course, a wide receiver makes sense, too. The Bears might not want to spend big money on another veteran wide receiver with DJ Moore under contract for about $20 million annually, but there are other notable veterans on the market — Marquise Brown and Calvin Ridley — who could be in their sights as they prepare for the frenzy.