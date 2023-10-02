Justin Fields Says He’s Had ‘Multiple Conversations’ With Chase Claypool About Issues

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields had the best day of his career as a passer in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos, but wide receiver Chase Claypool wasn’t there to see it.

The team chose to make Claypool inactive after his comments on September 27 in which he said the coaching staff wasn’t utilizing him properly. After the game, Fields was asked about the wideout’s absence and he revealed he has had “multiple conversations” with Claypool about how the receiver shows his emotions.

“I called Chase after whatever happened, and I was just checking up on him, making sure he was in good spirits,” Fields said, referring to the Bears deciding to make Claypool a healthy scratch.

“One thing I do know is everybody in the building is trying to reach their full potential. Coaches are trying to get the most out of every player, and then us as players, we’re trying to get the most out of our receivers and be the best we can.”

Justin Fields Says He Still Wants Chase Claypool on the Team

Play

The Bears quarterback was asked if he wanted Claypool around after what can only be described as a tumultuous 11-month run for the wideout, and Fields was quick in his response.

“Do I want him on this team? Of course,” Fields replied. “Chase, he’s a weapon. He’s passionate. He just has to work on his display of his emotions, and you know me and him have had multiple conversations with that. But as far as: Do I want him on the team? That’s an easy answer. Yes, of course.”

Fields finished with a career-high 335 passing yards and four touchdowns in Chicago’s 31-28 loss to Denver. His 132.7 passer rating was also a career-best. He did it all without Claypool in the lineup, but the third-year QB is still publicly standing by his receiver.

Justin Fields Admits Frustration Over Chase Claypool Situation

Justin Fields said he called Chase Claypool. “You can’t control that he was here or not,” Fields said. Fields said coaches let him know Claypool would be inactive on Saturday. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 1, 2023

Claypool had a slow start in the Windy City last year, which was somewhat explainable by his having to learn a new offense. That excuse no longer applies, as he had a full offseason to get acclimated.

Fields was also asked whether he was frustrated with the drama surrounding Claypool, particularly after he has defended the receiver in multiple occasions.

“I mean, of course I’m frustrated, when one of your best weapons on your outside is not in the game, but it is what it is,” Fields replied. “Coach and the front office, they made the decision and that’s what it is. As a player, I can’t do anything about it. Got to go out there with the players that I have and execute to the best of my ability. So you know, I just try to control what I can control, and kind of just stay out of what’s going on.”

The Bears have a short turnaround this week, as they face the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. It will be interesting to see if the Bears shop Claypool, who head coach Matt Eberflus says will NOT be with the team this week.