Bears QB Justin Fields Out for Game with Disturbing Injury

The Chicago Bears will finish Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings without the one player the team simply can’t afford to lose.

Quarterback Justin Fields left the contest in the third quarter after suffering an undisclosed injury to this throwing hand. The team ruled Fields out for the remainder of the game shortly thereafter.

Aaron Leming, who covers the Bears for SB Nation and 247 Sports, speculated on social media that Fields could miss an extended period of time considering the injury was to his throwing hand.

The drained, pale look on Matt Eberflus’ face says it all. #Bears down 13 going into the last quarter of the game. The biggest issue is obviously the health of Justin Fields. Very likely looking at an extended absence, which doesn’t bode well for this team’s record… — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) October 15, 2023

“The drained, pale look on [Bears head coach] Matt Eberlus‘ face says it all. #Bears down 13 going into the last quarter of the game,” Leming wrote. “The biggest issue is obviously the health of Justin Fields. Very likely looking at an extended absence, which doesn’t bode well for this team’s record.”

Bears QB Tyson Bagent Suffers Tough Start to NFL Career

Chicago turned to backup QB Tyson Bagent, an undrafted rookie who had never taken an NFL snap before Sunday.

Bagent’s NFL career got off to an inauspicious beginning, as he fumbled on his first snap of the day. Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks recovered the football and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown. The score put Minnesota up 19-6 in the third quarter and seemed to be a harbinger of what is to come for an embattled Bears team without Fields under center.

However, Bagent redeemed himself to a degree as the game wore on. The rookie QB scored a rushing touchdowns roughly halfway through the fourth quarter, which brought Chicago back to within one score.

The Bears defense held up on the next Vikings’ drive and gave Bagent the opportunity to lead Chicago to a comeback win in his first NFL start. However, the rookie was unable to lead the team to victory. The Bears are now 1-5 with real questions surrounding Fields’ long-term health.

Bears Update Justin Fields’ Hand Injury Following Game

The Bears didn’t give a definitive update on Fields’ injury following the game, though there was a bit of good news.

Bears’ HC Matt Eberflus said X-rays on Justin Fields’ right hand were negative, and he will undergo an MRI on Monday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2023

“Bears’ HC Matt Eberflus said X-rays on Justin Fields’ right hand were negative, and he will undergo MRI on Monday,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

Chicago will host the Las Vegas Raiders next week before heading to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on October 29. If Fields is unable to in either or both starts, Bagent figures to be the starter. Bagent finished the game against Minnesota 10-of-14 passing for 83 yards and 1 interception. He was also sacked once and lost the aforementioned fumble.

The Bears signed QB Nathan Peterman to the active roster on Friday after designating starting running back Khalil Herbert to IR for at least four weeks with a high ankle sprain. Peterman is in line to back up Bagent if Fields is out for an extended period of time.