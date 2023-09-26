Bears’ Justin Fields Raises Eyebrows with Comments on Playoffs

The Chicago Bears are currently dead last in the NFL power rankings, but quarterback Justin Fields still believes the team can make a run to the postseason.

Fields made the comments while speaking to media members following his team’s 41-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which dropped the Bears to 0-3 on the year.

“The [Detroit] Lions started 1-6 last year and they almost made the playoffs,” Fields said. “We’ve got 14 left, at least.”

Of all the NFL teams that have ever started 0-3, only six went on to appear in a playoff game, per CBS Sports. The last group to do so was the 2018 Houston Texans.

There are currently four teams in the league at 0-3, including the Bears. The other three are the Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos, who Chicago hosts at Soldier Field next week. The Bears play the Vikings for the first time this season on October 15.

Justin Fields Maintains Positive Attitude Following Blowout Loss to Chiefs

Bears Twitter — or ‘X’, as the social media website is now called — was predictably frustrated and depressed following Chicago’s loss in Kansas City. The Bears trailed 34-0 at halftime and 41-0 heading into the final quarter before scoring 10 points that didn’t matter anywhere except on the stat sheet.

However, Fields expressed a healthy and mature attitude following the defeat, stressing his efforts to maintain perspective and enjoy the game he gets to play for a living.

“I’m looking at it like the big picture, just life in general. I think this past week has had me kind of look at it like, ‘What are the important things in life?'” Fields said. “I think these past couple of weeks have made me appreciate the little things in life, like being able to play this game. Every opportunity I get to go out there and play, I’m going to have fun. I’m going to play my hardest and just thank God for giving me the ability to play. So, no matter what the scoreboard is, I’m going to keep to the same mindset and just pushing and keep moving forward.”

Justin Fields Felt Media Heat After Making Comments About Bears’ Coaching Last Week

Some of the recent issues Fields has faced have been of his own making, including comments he made about his “robotic” play and that it might have something to do with how he is being coached.

“You know, could be coaching, I think,” Fields said on September 20. “They’re doing their job when they’re giving me what to look at, but at the end of the day, I can’t be thinking about that when the game comes. I prepare myself throughout the week, and then when the game comes, it’s time to play free at that point. Just thinking less and playing more.”

He later walked the comments back, convening an impromptu press conference in front of his locker, in which he explained he wasn’t pointing the finger at any of his coaches and that he takes full responsibility for his failings so far this season.

“I’m not blaming anything on the coaches,” Fields said. “I’m never going to blame anything on the coaches. I’m never going to blame anything on my teammates. Whatever happens in the game, I will take all the blame. … I just wanted to clear it up and just know that I need to play better, that’s it. Point blank. That’s what I should have said in the first place, but I was trying to give y’all more details.”

Fields has completed 58% of his 88 pass attempts this season for 526 yards, 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He has also rushed the ball 24 times for 109 yards and a score, per Pro Football Reference. Fields has already been sacked 13 times.