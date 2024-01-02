NFL Execs Reveal Expected Trade Price for Bears’ No. 1 Pick, Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears seem destined to make one of two franchise-shifting trades in the upcoming 2024 offseason, one of which would be trading away quarterback Justin Fields and using their No. 1 overall pick to select a new franchise starter.

If the Bears choose to stick with Fields and trade down from the No. 1 spot, though, NFL executives believe they could net a haul of draft picks and players even more impressive than the one they received from the Carolina Panthers in March 2023.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin and Jeremy Fowler recently polled a handful of anonymous NFL executives about the decision the Bears are facing in the upcoming offseason and asked for their opinions on what they could expect as a return for either route they take. Unsurprisingly, trading the No. 1 overall pick offers the biggest yield — and could be “immense” when compared with the three picks and DJ Moore they got in 2023.

“Several executives agree Chicago could net more than it did in the Panthers trade, and from a prospective trade partner already picking in the top five,” Cronin and Fowler wrote on January 2. “Those execs believe the price to get to No. 1 could be two future first-rounders on top of this year’s pick, along with a variation of a Day 2 pick and/or a premium veteran player on a manageable contract.”

ESPN also noted the executives’ takes on what the Bears could get for trading Fields. They project the 2021 first-round pick to be worth somewhere between a second- and third-round pick, which is more than the fourth-rounder San Francisco got for Trey Lance but less than the three picks the New York Jets got for Sam Darnold.

Who Are Bears’ Ideal Trade Partners in Each Scenario?

Bears general manager Ryan Poles should have a busy phone line if he decides to shop the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. There are numerous teams in need of a new franchise quarterback, and at least a few of them figure to be desperate enough to pay a king’s ransom to the Bears for the right to take Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

But first, let’s look at the teams that could be interested in trading for Justin Fields.

The Atlanta Falcons are the most obvious one. They run an offensive system under Arthur Smith that is poised to take advantage of Fields’ physical gifts and mobility. They also have plenty of weapons to support him between Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. It doesn’t hurt that Fields is from Georgia, either.

The Denver Broncos could also make sense, especially after they decided to bench Russell Wilson and telegraph that he is no longer part of their future plans.

When it comes to the No. 1 overall pick, though, the options are much more plentiful. The Washington Commanders (No. 2), New England Patriots (No. 3) and New York Giants (No. 5) all have motivation to move up. Atlanta (No. 9), Las Vegas (No. 11), Pittsburgh (No. 18) and Tampa Bay (No. 20) could also be searching for their next franchise quarterback depending on where they sit at the end of 2024 free agency.

Which Players Could Bears Target in No. 1 Pick Trade?

If Poles decides to trade the No. 1 pick and wants to add a player in the process, there are a couple of enticing options that would make sense for the Bears’ current makeup.

The Commanders have already shipped one of their players — edge rusher Montez Sweat — to Chicago over the past several months, but they could do it again if they want complete control over their quarterback destiny in the draft. The most sensible target in Washington would be wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who has two years and a fifth-year option left on his first-round rookie contract. The Bears will need another experienced receiver if they allow Darnell Mooney to walk, and Dotson would fill the void.

There are also a few other teams who could offer up an experienced receiver as part of the compensation for the No. 1 overall. Drake London would be the ideal target if the Bears did business with the Falcons, but they might not be desperate enough for that. The Bears might also have interest in Rashid Shaheed, a rising pass-catcher and return man, if the New Orleans Saints decide to make a play for Derek Carr’s replacement.