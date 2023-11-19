Bears Predicted to Trade $19 Million Star for Raiders’ Top Pick in 2024

The Chicago Bears thought they finally had their quarterback of the future after drafting Justin Fields in 2021, but just three seasons later the franchise may have the opportunity to upgrade.

Chicago bet on Fields last offseason, trading the No. 1 overall selection to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver D.J. Moore and a draft haul that included the Panthers’ top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Carolina is 1-8 and dead last in the NFL standings through 10 weeks, which means there is a good chance the franchise will send the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick back to the Bears in a few months.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine predicted on Saturday, November 18, that Chicago will trade Fields to the Las Vegas Raiders if the Bears land one of the top two selections from Carolina in 2024.

The Bears [could be] in a position to draft the top quarterback prospect for the second season in a row, and it’s going to be harder to pass on it again. Justin Fields is in the third year of his rookie deal, and his fifth-year option decision is right around the corner. [The Bears] still don’t have a clear answer on what he can do, so it’s completely possible they opt to draft Caleb Williams (or Drake Maye), which would make Fields expendable. If that’s the case, any team who is on the hunt for a franchise quarterback but won’t have the draft pick to take the top two options could be in play. The Raiders made a move for Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, but with Josh McDaniels out of the building, they are a good candidate. Fields would give them a dynamic, promising quarterback for a new head coach to build around.