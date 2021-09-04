Bears WR Marquise Goodwin Details Challenge Thrown Down By Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack apparently has a need for speed.

The All-Pro outside linebacker for the Chicago Bears always seems to be looking for ways to take his game to the next level, and his teammate, speedy wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, recently shared a fun anecdote from practice about one way the 30-year-old pass rusher is attempting to do that.

Goodwin, who attempted and failed to qualify in the long jump for both the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and the Tokyo Olympics this year, is about as athletic as they come. When entering the league back in 2013, the 5-foot-9, 179-pound wideout ran a speedy 4.27 40-yard dash, and while he’s no longer that fast, he can still juke defenders out of their shoes.

According to Goodwin, Mack recently asked him for pointers about how to get off the ball more quickly, before challenging him to a ridiculous competition.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Goodwin: ‘Khalil Wanted to See Them Burners’

In a recent meeting with the media, Goodwin detailed some fun exchanges he and Mack had in practice this summer. Apparently, Mack consulted Goodwin about ways he can get around offensive linemen quicker once the ball is snapped. There were also physical challenges.

“Khalil just wanted to see them burners, know what I’m saying?” Goodwin recalled with a smile on August 30. “We were just talking about ball get off. He mentioned he was about ready to do some sprint-like stuff. Challenged to a race of 10 yards. You know, I just had to show him what it was.”

Wait, wait — Mack challenged the fleet-footed receiver to a race?!

“Yeah. I was just really giving him some technical things to help him get off the ball even faster. All you O-linemen around the world, be ready.”

Goodwin also revealed that Mack actually came close to beating him in one of the three foot races they engaged in.

“We did three,” Goodwin said. “I was two out of three. I’m not gonna lie. He was closer on one of em. But two out of three, I showed him what the deal was.”

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Goodwin Excited to Return to the Game After 2020 Opt Out

The veteran wide receiver also made it clear he wanted full credit if and when Mack’s sack total goes up this year. “Yeah. 100 percent. Every sack Khalil makes this year will be because of me,” he joked, noting what advice he gave the team’s top pass rusher:

“It was just foot placement and arm swing. Simple as that. Using what God gave you and maximizing on it. That’s it.”

For his part, the 30-year-old Goodwin is excited to return to the game after choosing tom opt out last year due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Excitement level on 100,” Goodwin said about playing again this season. “Man, obviously, sitting out because of COVID and my daughter and my family, protecting my family, I didn’t get to play, so it’s been a thrill, man, just being around this organization, getting to know everybody, knowing the scheme and now the season is finally here, so I’m ready to go.”

It looks like he and his new teammates are getting along swimmingly.

READ NEXT: Draft Insider Drops Telling New Info on Bears, Chiefs & Teven Jenkins