Bears Send Top Offensive Weapon to IR, Sign QB to Roster

The Chicago Bears sent two players to IR on Friday before adding a familiar quarterback to the active roster.

“#Bears placed Khalil Herbert and Equanimeous [St.] Brown on IR and signed Nathan Peterman to active roster,” Wilson wrote on October 13.

Khalil Herbert Out at Least 4 Week with Ankle Injury

Herbert, the Bears starting running back, will now miss at least the next four games with a high ankle sprain. He suffered the injury during Chicago’s first win of the season, which came against the Washington Commanders on October 5.

Rookie Roschon Johnson, the Bears’ backup running back, suffered a concussion during the same contest. He sat out practice all week and will not play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Chicago’s official injury report also listed RB Travis Homer as out for this weekend due to a hamstring issue.

As a result, the Bears will turn to D’Onta Foreman to lead the backfield as the team fights to keep its season alive. Chicago and Minnesota are each 1-4, and the losing team will have a difficult time navigating its way back to relevance.

Foreman has played in just one game this season, carrying the football five times for 16 yards. He also has two catches for 8 yards, per Pro Football Reference.

St. Brown is out Sunday with a hamstring problem, while rookie cornerback Terell Smith will miss the game due to an illness. Safety Eddie Jackson is questionable with a foot injury, while offensive lineman Lucas Patrick is questionable due to a concussion.

Nathan Peterman Rejoins Chicago Bears Yet Again

Chicago cleared the space necessary to sign Peterman to the active roster by moving Herbert and St. Brown to IR. It is the most recent in a handful of moves stretching back to the preseason, in which the Bears have cut and re-signed Peterman on multiple occasions.

Peterman’s presence on the roster will not impact Justin Fields‘ status as starting quarterback. Meanwhile, rookie signal-caller Tyson Bagent will retain his position as backup QB. As such, Peterman will serve in a third-string capacity for the foreseeable future.

The quarterback joined the Bears in 2022 after multiple seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. He appeared in three games for Chicago last year and earned one start. All told, Peterman was 14-for-25 passing for 139 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Peterman has produced a career record of 1-4 as a starter, including an 0-1 mark with the Bears, per Pro Football Reference. The QB has completed 53.1% of his passes for 712 yards, 4 touchdowns and 13 interceptions across the five seasons in which he has made at least one regular season appearance.

Fields is healthy and has played better as of late, which makes it unlikely fans will see either Bagent or Peterman on Sunday. The Bears are 3-point home underdogs against the Vikings as of Friday afternoon, per Draft Kings Sportsbook.