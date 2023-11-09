Bears Dual-Threat Star May Return vs. Panthers with Fields Out

Quarterback Justin Fields likely won’t be healthy enough to play for the Chicago Bears Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers, though one of his fellow starters may be a different story.

Running back Khalil Herbert spent four weeks on IR after suffering an ankle sprain against the Washington Commanders on October 5. Herbert technically remains on IR, though multiple reports suggest his return is possible, if not likely.

“Chicago’s running game could get a lift from tailback Khalil Herbert, who’s a candidate to be activated off IR for Thursday night,” Jeremy Folwer of ESPN reported on Wednesday, November 8. “He’s trending in the right direction.”

Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports reported that Herbert was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice.

“Running back Khalil Herbert, wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and cornerback Josh Blackwell all practiced in full, yet remain on the injured reserve,” Shapiro wrote. “Each man is considered questionable to play, but each man would need to be put back on the active roster before they can suit up.”

Bears RB Khalil Herbert Poised for Strong Second Half of Season

Herbert won a three-way battle for the starting job during the preseason, besting rookie Roschon Johnson and former Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman who the team acquired via free agency.

The running back’s third year in Chicago got off to something of a slow start. Herbert has produced 252 rushing yards on 51 carries and scored zero touchdowns on the ground through five games played, per Pro Football Reference. His per carry average is still an impressive 5.3 yards, which indicates that he can find success with a healthy ankle and a higher usage rate.

Herbert has also caught 10 passes for 83 yards and 1 touchdown, which puts him on pace to far exceed the career-highs of 14 catches and 96 receiving yards he posted during his rookie campaign in 2021.

The 25-year-old running back looked poised to have a breakout season in 2023 after former starter David Montgomery left for the Detroit Lions. Herbert put up 731 yards on just 129 carries (5.7 yards per carry) with 4 rushing touchdowns in 2022. There is still a legitimate chance Herbert could have a breakout second half of the year if he returns to the starting job behind what is now a healthier and improved offensive line in Chicago.

Bears’ Backfield Still Searching for Identity Halfway Through Year

Herbert’s absence has impacted the Bears’ backfield both in terms of production and continuity.

Johnson, a fourth-round rookie, split action with Herbert early in the season. However, Johnson went down with a concussion in the same game Herbert suffered his ankle sprain and missed the following two contests.

In the meantime, Foreman got his shot and cashed in, rushing for 89 yards and 2 scores on 16 carries against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 22. He also caught 3 passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson returned the following week to more of a backseat in the offense than he had previously. He has carried the ball just 8 times and seen 5 targets in the passing game over the last two outings, per Pro Football Reference. Foreman has carried the ball 29 times and received 2 targets over the same span.

Chicago could go several ways upon Herbert’s return, though it appears the most likely outcome will be a demotion of Johnson to third-string status and a usage split with Foreman until one of them wins the job as the Bears’ feature back.