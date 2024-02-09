Super Bowl QB Offers Bears Brutal Assessment of Justin Fields: Not ‘That Guy’

Kurt Warner knows what it means to be counted out, which adds a layer of intrigue to the critique he offered of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Friday.

Warner spoke with NBC Chicago on Radio Row at the 2024 Super Bowl and gave a brutal, though seemingly fair, assessment of Fields — particularly in the context of the money the franchise will need to pay him in a couple of seasons to keep him in town.

I think the thing with Justin for me is [that] he hasn’t shown me he’s that guy. Doesn’t mean he’s not talented. Doesn’t mean he can’t be great and a franchise quarterback. But when you have three years and you don’t take out the doubt to go, “He’s our guy,” I think you have to move on. You can’t just go pay that guy $50 million in hopes that those glimpses you saw turn into greatness. It may be unfortunate because some of these guys play too early, they are not ready yet, their next step or their next contract is going to be determined by it. But that’s all we can go on. If you have played for three years, you have to prove to me you’re that guy.

Kurt Warner Compares Justin Fields’ Situation to Daniel Jones’ With New York Giants

Fields remains cost-controlled over the next two seasons, which is part of what gives him second-round trade value despite his struggles to develop as an NFL passer over his first three years in the league.

However, after the final season of his rookie deal (2024) and the team’s fifth-year option on his contract (2025), Fields will be in line for a second payday and seeking the kind of money frequently offered to bonafide starters in the league. At that point in time, it’s fair to imagine the standard rate will be something around $50 million annually.

Warner went on to compare Chicago’s situation with Fields a couple of years down the line to the one the New York Giants had to navigate with quarterback Daniel Jones last offseason. The Giants went ahead and signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million deal and now appear to be paying a serious price for that decision, which stretches well beyond just the staggering monetary figure.

What I’ll say is when you get to the point we’re at with quarterbacks in this league and what you have to pay them and what that means for your organization, you better know he’s the guy. That, to me, really is where teams get in trouble. Like the Giants go give Daniel Jones $40 million [annually]. He hasn’t shown us he’s that guy. We can hope he’s that guy. We’ve seen glimpses maybe, but he hasn’t shown us he’s that guy. So, the Giants are behind the eight-ball because he’s still not that guy.

Justin Fields Unlucky That Bears Landed No. 1 Pick in NFL Draft This Year

The proverbial nail in Fields’ coffin with regards to his future in Chicago is that the Bears landed the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft via a trade last year with the Carolina Panthers.

If the franchise didn’t have its pick of signal-callers in one of the best QB classes in recent memory, Fields probably would have another two years — if not an entire career — in Chicago. But timing is everything, and the timing has worked against the 24-year-old this offseason.

“It’s not like [the Bears] got the 23rd pick and they are just going to go, ‘Oh, let’s just go get another quarterback.’ You got the pick of the litter if you believe Caleb Williams might be that guy,” Warner said. “I think that’s the unfortunate thing for Justin. But again, he has had three years. Not perfect situations. There’s a lot of elements involved, but I just haven’t seen the consistency of his play to go, ‘I think he can get there.’ Being unsure, to me, leads to you got to go get the other No. 1 pick and move forward.”