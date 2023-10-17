Bears Urged to Bench Struggling Starter for Subpar Backup

The Chicago Bears have a host of problems on offense, not the least of which is their inability to keep the quarterback upright or even snap him the football cleanly.

Aside from injuries, the middle of the offensive line has been a mess all season long. That starts with center Lucas Patrick. According to Pro Football Focus, Patrick has been among the worst players at his position this season, ranking 36th out of 39 centers who have seen enough snaps to qualify.

Patrick has been a below-average pass blocker (61.9 PFF player grade) and an abysmal run blocker (47.4 PFF player grade) across 290 snaps at the position. He has also struggled to efficiently snap the ball to quarterback Justin Fields, which comes with a host of problems including blown plays, lost yardage and turnover risk.

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report suggested on Saturday, October 14, that Chicago bench Patrick for the remainder of the season.