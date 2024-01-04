Bears Eyeing Former Jets Veteran QB Ahead of Packers Matchup

The Chicago Bears could sign another quarterback to their 53-man roster ahead of their Week 18 regular-season finale against the Green Bay Packers as Tyson Bagent continues to miss time at practice due to an illness.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire for January 4, the Bears brought in veteran quarterback Chris Streveler for a roster workout on Thursday along with four others.

Streveler — who is a native of Naperville, Illinois — made his first career start for the New York Jets in 2022, but the 28-year-old has attempted just 40 passes since coming into the league in 2020. Fortunately, the Bears would only need him to act as their emergency third-string quarterback against the Packers if they decided to sign him.

The Bears have veteran Nathan Peterman on their 53-man roster available to step up if Bagent is not healthy enough to play against the Packers. The focus, of course, will be on starter Justin Fields in what could potentially be the final game for the Bears.

Fields will look to beat the Packers (8-8) for the first time when the Bears (7-9) travel to Lambeau Field for their 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on Sunday, January 7.

Bears Also Eyeing 2 Specialists, 2 Former CFL Stars

The Bears also hosted four other players alongside Chris Streveler on Thursday, including a pair of CFL standouts in Douglas Coleman and Tyreik McAllister.

Coleman finished with 60 tackles, four sacks and three interceptions playing strongside linebacker for the Ottawa Redblacks, but the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder played safety in college at Texas Tech and is listed as a defensive back on the Bears’ workout sheet.

Meanwhile, McAllister is a running back who saw action as a wide receiver and kickoff returner for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the 2023 season, rushing 13 times for 52 yards and catching 27 passes for 364 yards and two touchdowns on 32 total targets. He also amassed more than 1,000 yards on 41 kickoff returns, averaging 25.3 yards.

The Bears also brought in punter Corliss Waitman and long snapper Cameron Lyons, the latter of whom is a strange inclusion. The Bears signed veteran Matt Overton to their practice squad on Wednesday with starter Patrick Scales dealing with a foot injury that might hold him out against the Packers. Signing two, though, feels like overkill.

Tyson Bagent Among 4 Currently Out at Practice

Tyson Bagent and Scales are not the only players who could potentially miss Sunday’s game against the Packers. Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson missed his second straight practice with a shoulder injury that knocked him out of Week 17’s win over Atlanta. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney — who did not play against the Falcons — is also still stuck in the league’s concussion protocol and must clear it before returning.

On the positive side, the Bears’ injury report showed that starting tight end Cole Kmet returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday. DJ Moore also practiced as a limited participant for a second consecutive day as he continues to nurse an ankle injury he picked up during his big game against Atlanta.

One more potential problem: The Bears had to add running back Khalil Herbert to their injury report with a back injury on Thursday and limited him in the day’s practice. He is coming off back-to-back 100-yard games for the Bears, but they do have D’Onta Foreman — a healthy scratch over the past two weeks — to promote if Herbert can’t go.