Bears Strike Blockbuster Deal for Commanders $11.5 Million Star: ‘Massive Trade’

The Chicago Bears are acquiring some star power for the edge of their defensive line ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, October 31.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bears have agreed to send a 2024 second-round pick to the Washington Commanders in exchange for former first-round pick and star defensive end Montez Sweat ahead of the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

“Sources: The #Bears and #Commanders are in agreement on a massive trade for star pass-rusher Montez Sweat to land in Chicago in exchange for a second-round pick,” Rapoport posted on X (Twitter) late Tuesday morning.

With Sweat, the Bears are gaining a game-changing pass rusher for their struggling defense who can help make an impact in the second half of the 2023 season. They also now control the rights on his expiring rookie contract, giving them the opportunity to negotiate a long-term extension and lock him down before 2024 free agency arrives.

As Rapoport noted, the value of the Bears’ second-round pick would be No. 35 overall if the season ended today. They have now traded their own second-round selection for a second straight year at the league deadline. Last year, they swapped their own second-round pick — which ended up being No. 32 overall — for wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Montez Sweat Has More 2023 Sacks Than Bears’ DL

Bears general manager Ryan Poles took his sweet time getting a deal done, but he has finally delivered an impact defensive end for head coach Matt Eberflus’ defense.

The pass-rusher position has been a growing need since Poles took the job in January 2022, even more so once he traded away Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn in his first year. The Bears signed DeMarcus Walker to a three-year contract in March and followed up with a one-year deal for Yannick Ngakoue at the beginning of training camp in August. Through eight games, though, the two of them have not delivered the desired pass rush.

Now, the Bears are adding a star player in his prime. Sweat already has as many sacks on his own (6.5) as Chicago’s entire defensive line through the first eight weeks of 2023. He also has the second-most tackles for loss (10) in the league and has received Pro Football Focus’ third-highest grade as a run defender (83.7) among all defensive ends, making him a well-rounded addition who can help the Bears across the board.

The next step for the Bears is figuring out an extension for him. They would not have given up a second-round pick for him if they did not believe he could fit into their long-term plans. There are no reports yet to suggest he and the Bears are close to a deal.

Will Bears Move Jaylon Johnson Before Trade Deadline?

The Bears may have added a massive piece of defense, but many are still watching to see if they are going to trade away one of their defensive starters before the deadline.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears granted permission for star cornerback Jaylon Johnson to seek a trade ahead of the deadline after the two sides met last week to discuss a new contract and made no progress. Fowler’s colleague, Ed Werder, also reported that both the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills are “among those discussing potential trades” for the 24-year-old cornerback.

The prospect of the Bears trading away another of their top defenders is frightening, but the team has drafted three cornerbacks over the past two years, including two in the second round — Kyler Gordon (2022) and Tyrique Stevenson (2023). If the team is concerned it will not be able to extend him or simply does not want to retain him, it makes sense that they would attempt to move him for significant capital at the deadline.

According to Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago, the Bears are seeking “significant Day 2 capital” in a trade for Johnson. They might even be able to recoup of couple of Day 2 picks in the exchange after giving up their second-rounder to acquire Sweat.