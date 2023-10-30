Proposed Bears Trade Swaps Justin Fields for $10.9 Million DE

The Chicago Bears are going to be lumped into numerous NFL trade rumors leading up to the league’s October 31 deadline. One insider believes, though, they could get an elite pass rusher in exchange for quarterback Justin Fields.

In his October 30 column centered around the trade deadline, FanBuzz insider Matt Lombardo broke down the much-discussed possibility of the Bears making a trade for Washington Commanders pass rusher Chase Young. He also shared intel from a source who claimed swapping Fields for Young could be “exactly what both franchises need.”

“You have to remember that Ryan Poles didn’t draft Justin Fields,” Lombardo’s source said, via his FanBuzz column. “Chicago is going to draft a quarterback with their top pick, [Tyson] Bagent looks competent enough to get them through the season, and you’d be adding an elite pass rusher to fill a major need on the Bears’ defense.”

The Bears trading Fields to the Commanders for Young would be a franchise-altering deal for both teams. Chicago would gain a premium defensive talent for the weakest position on its roster and clear the runway to select a new franchise quarterback with the better of its two first-round selections in the 2024 NFL draft.

Meanwhile, Washington would take a gamble on a talented quarterback with one year left on his rookie contract — two with his 2025 fifth-year option — in hopes that a fresh start can unlock Fields’ potential. Fields’ skill set would fit nicely into Eric Bienemy’s offense, and he would also have Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson to lean on.

Is now the right time for the Bears to pull the trigger on a Fields blockbuster, though?

Bears Might Not Want to Give Up on Justin Fields Yet

Nobody would be surprised if the Bears turned out to be interested in acquiring Young, but trading Fields to get him? Now that would be a shocker from Chicago’s front office.

Fields seemed to be finally finding his footing in Luke Getsy’s offense before dislocating his thumb in Week 6’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He had thrown for 617 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception in his previous two starts and did not look nearly as skittish in the pocket as he had over the first three games to start the year.

While Fields showed signs of slipping back into old habits before his exit against the Vikings, Poles and the front office might prefer to evaluate the entire picture before making a decision about Fields and his long-term future. They did not draft him, but they dealt away the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft in order to give him a genuine shot at solidifying himself as their franchise quarterback.

Even if Fields falls short, the Bears owe it to him and themselves to stick it out in 2023.

That said, there is no reason why the Bears cannot still explore a trade for Young. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Commanders are looking for a second-round pick as compensation for Young and the remainder of his $10.9 million cap hit. The Bears might find that price a little too steep, but they do hold an additional 2025 second-rounder from the Carolina Panthers to consider using as a trade chip.

Justin Fields Could Return to Practice for Week 9

Speaking of Fields, the Bears seem to be getting closer to having back to their starting quarterback after a second straight week of rookie backup Tyson Bagent at the helm.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there is optimism that Fields could return to the practice field for the Bears in Week 9 as he continues to regain grip strength in his injured thumb. Rapoport also warned, though, that there are no guarantees that Fields will be ready to play against the New Orleans Saints even if he does return.

“Meanwhile, Justin Fields, the Bears’ starter, is also getting closer to being back on the field, dealing with that dislocated thumb,” Rapoport said on NFL Network on October 29. “My understanding is … there is a chance Fields returns to practice next week. He’s getting better grip strength, he’s getting functional, he is getting closer, but no guarantees that he is on the game field next week [against the New Orleans Saints].”