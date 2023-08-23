Bears Predicted to Cut Former Rams, 49ers Wide Receiver

The end of August is nearly upon us, which means the Chicago Bears are about to make a few players’ dreams come true while dashing the hopes of several others simultaneously.

Some members of the team’s preseason roster are more obvious cut candidates than others, though wide receiver/return man Nsimba Webster appears more than likely to end up on the outside looking in come cut down day.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report made the case for Webster’s departure from the franchise on Monday, August 21.

While the 27-year-old lasted through the new regime’s roster purge last season, general manager Ryan Poles shouldn’t keep [Webster] on the active roster for a second straight year. While he provides some depth as a return specialist and special teamer, he hasn’t gotten on the field often. He was waived and re-signed to the practice squad last October, appeared in only two games and played a mere 10 offensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps. The Bears have other options in the return game, including Velus Jones Jr., Dante Pettis and rookie fourth-round pick Tyler Scott.

Wide Receiver Velus Jones Jr. Also Cut Candidate in Chicago

Webster joined the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019, spending two years there before heading upstate for a stint on the San Francisco 49ers‘ practice squad. Chicago claimed Webster off waivers in September 2021.

Webster got minimal work as a returner with the Rams in 2020, running back 25 punts for 185 yards and 16 kicks for 347 yards. He also saw action on four punts for the Bears after his arrival in 2021, gaining 13 total yards.

It is hard to envision Webster keeping his job when the man the Bears intended to make their return specialist of the future has struggled to perform and could find his position on the roster in danger sooner than later.

Chicago selected Jones with the No. 71 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Bears benched Jones from his returning duties during his rookie season after he struggled to protect the football, fumbling three times over the course of the year.

Fans criticized Jones heavily for his performance during the team’s preseason opener on August 12 after he fumbled a punt, turning over possession to the Tennessee Titans on the Bears’ 25-yard line. Should Chicago decide to go a different direction in the return game, there is a chance Jones is waived by the team before the regular season even begins.

But given the draft capital Chicago invested in Jones, the Bears are likely to afford him one more season to sort out his issues. Webster, however, is unlikely to be granted that same luxury.

Bears Wide Receivers Should Be More Competitive Group in 2023

As for the pass-catchers essentially guaranteed to earn roster spots in Chicago, things are looking fairly bright.

Offseason addition D.J. Moore, who the Bears acquired in trade from the Carolina Panthers ahead of this year’s draft, is fitting the bill thus far as a true No. 1 target for quarterback Justin Fields. Former top target and likely No. 2 man Darnell Mooney is back healthy after suffering a season-ending ankle injury late last year.

Chase Claypool, for whom Chicago traded at last season’s deadline, is participating in preseason practices regularly and has played strongly and with a chip on his shoulder since getting the green light as a full-go participant. Both Claypool and Mooney are entering contract years in 2023.