Bears Fit for Former $128-Million MVP Candidate as Walker Struggles Again

The Chicago Bears technically have three players behind Justin Fields on the preseason roster, though there may not be a true backup-caliber QB among them.

Chicago added former Carolina Panthers reserve P.J. Walker this offseason to fill that role and gave him the contract to go along with it — a two-year, $4.15 million deal that includes just over $2 million in fully-guaranteed money.

But this preseason has proven a poor one for Walker, which included a 4-of-8 effort for 19 yards and an interception against the Tennessee Titans on August 12. Walker followed up that underwhelming performance by leading a three-and-out drive to open the Bears’ second game of the preseason against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Walker finished the day going 1-of-4 passing for six yards and a QB rating of 39.6. He was also sacked twice for a total loss of 9 yards.

Joining Walker in the Bears’ quarterback room are Nathan Peterman and undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, both of whom outplayed Walker by a significant margin against the Titans. Bagent also looked superior during his share of playing time against the Colts.

Pickings at the position are now extremely thin with just three weeks remaining before the start of the regular season. If something happens to Fields, it’s hard to envision Walker keeping the Bears competitive for any meaningful stretch of time. One player who could, however, is Carson Wentz — the only signal-caller of note still available in free agency.

Carson Wentz Offers Upgrade Over All Backup QBs in Chicago

The Bears probably aren’t interested in a pricey insurance policy behind Fields after the contract they offered Walker, but there is a case for it.

Walker has appeared in only 15 games as a professional, earning seven starts across his three-year NFL career. While Carolina went 4-3 in those contests, Walker has thrown just five touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions and completed a mere 57.5% of his 228 pass attempts as a professional, per Pro Football Reference.

Peterman is 1-4 as a starter in 13 regular season appearances. He has amassed a 53.1% completion rate with four touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions over that time. Bagent, meanwhile, has never thrown a regular season pass in the league and was passed over by all 32 teams on multiple occasions over the three-day draft weekend in April.

Wentz finished third in MVP voting six years ago and has earned starting stints with three NFL franchises, producing a record of 46-45-1. Wentz is clearly on another level than anyone else in the Bears’ QB room, save for Fields. He is also clearly struggling to find a suitable opportunity anywhere in the league, as he remains a free agent.

Bears May Need Player like Carson Wentz Before Season’s End

The Bears still have more than $16.3 million in salary cap space at their disposal for the upcoming campaign. Wentz has made nearly $129 million over his career, according to Over The Cap.

Wentz has never truly been a backup in the NFL, but that’s where his career trajectory appears to be taking him in 2023. A one-year agreement at a reasonable price could make sense on both sides, keeping Wentz employed and bringing a real backup option into the fold in case Fields suffers an injury at a critical time.

There is a world in which the Bears play meaningful games late into the season, and in that world, Wentz is worth the money as a reliable backup. Walker doesn’t look capable of being that player through two preseason games, and his practice sessions haven’t been any better.

Nicholas Moreano of CHGO on Friday, August 18, named Walker the biggest disappointment of Bears training camp.

“Has Walker had some nice connections with pass catchers throughout camp? Sure. But the bad completely overshadows the good,” Moreano wrote. “There have been countless [times] when a deep ball has been nowhere near his intended receiver. Also, if the defense is looking to get a resurgence of energy, Walker has constantly turned the ball over with costly interceptions.”

The Bears probably won’t seek to sign a player like Wentz in the immediate, and the team could have found something in Bagent based on a second impressive preseason showing — this time against the Colts. But if the team starts out hot and Fields goes down, ownership and management owe it to Chicago fans to put someone under center who can handle the reins as a true NFL starter.