Bears Let Contracts of 6 Players Expire, Including QB

The Tyler Bray Era has officially come to an end. The Chicago Bears have let the contracts of six practice squad players expire, including Bray’s, which is only notable because he spent the last three seasons as the team’s third-string quarterback. Bray came to Chicago when Matt Nagy arrived as head coach in 2018, and he has been with the team ever since, but 2020 was his last year of practice squad eligibility, so the team couldn’t renew his contract even if it wanted to.

Veteran quarterback Nick Foles is the lone Bears quarterback under contract this coming season, which means the team’s quarterbacks room is going to look far different in 2021. Former second overall pick Mitch Trubisky is a free agent, and now, Bray is gone.

The five other practice squad players whose contracts Chicago let expire are linebackers Manti Te’o and Devante Bond, running back Spencer Ware, defensive back Sojourn Shelton and offensive lineman Eric Kush.

4 of the Players Released Had Been Promoted to Active Roster at One Point This Season

T’eo, Bond, Bray and Kush were all moved up to the active roster at one point or another this season, with T’eo actually getting the start in the Bears’ final regular season game against the Green Bay Packers. After starting linebacker Roquan Smith went down with an elbow injury Week 16, T’eo filled in the following week, netting six total tackles in the team’s loss.

Bray was the team’s longest-tenured practice squad player, and the preseason will certainly look different without him in the Windy City.

In his eight preseason games with the Bears, Bray completed 113 of 183 passes for 1,260 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions with a rating of 80.0. In his three years with the team, the veteran quarterback saw his first and only action during the regular season Week 8 this year, when he came in for an injured Nick Foles against the Minnesota Vikings. Trubisky was inactive with a shoulder injury during that game, and Bray entered late in the fourth, going 1-5 for 18 yards.

Bears Have Signed 12 Players to Reserve Contracts so Far This Offseason — But No QBs Yet

The Bears have seven offensive players, including four wide receivers, along with five defensive players, signed to reserve contracts so far. Chicago had signed quarterback Kyle Sloter to its practice squad this season, but the Las Vegas Raiders added him recently so it remains to be seen who the team will bring in this year to fill Bray’s role.

Here’s a list of the players the Bears have signed to reserve contracts so far:

WR Rodney Adams

WR Reggie David

WR Jester Weah

WR Thomas Ives

OL Dieter Eiselen

OL Badara Traore

TE Jesper Horsted

DB Marqui Christian

DB Xavier Crawford

DB Teez Tabor

DL LaCale London

LB Ledarius Mack

