Bears Pushed to Give Former $72 Million Pro Bowl WR ‘Extended Tryout’

Would it benefit the Chicago Bears to sign veteran free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay off the streets?

You can count Matt Holder of Bleacher Report among those who feel Chicago could benefit from the adding the former Detroit Lions wideout.

The Bears have had trouble filling the WR3 spot behind DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney. Chase Claypool didn’t work out, rookie Tyler Scott’s inexperience has shown at times and Velus Jones Jr. doesn’t deserve a spot on the roster, which was why he was finally a healthy scratch for the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

“The Bears were hoping Chase Claypool could be their contested-catch receiver, but that didn’t work out. They could still use someone who can fill that role, and coming down with 50/50 balls was Golladay’s calling card in Detroit,” Holder wrote on November 13.

Adding another WR wouldn’t hurt, particularly if one came cheap. Golladay meets that criteria.

Kenny Golladay Isn’t the Player He Once Was

Highest contested catch rate among WRs since 2018:

1. Michael Thomas: 64%

2. Kenny Golladay: 63%

3. Chris Godwin: 61%

4. Marvin Jones Jr: 59% pic.twitter.com/UhiceYZkee — PFF (@PFF) March 24, 2021

The 30-year-old Golladay spent his first four years with the Lions, getting named to the Pro Bowl in 2019. He led the NFL in receiving touchdowns that year (11), and he had back-to-back 1,000-yards seasons in 2018 and 2019. His best statistical season came in 2019, when he hauled in 65 passes for 1,190 yards.

Hamstring and hip injuries limited him to five games the following season in 2020, but his previous play intrigued the New York Giants enough for them to sign the wideout to a lucrative deal.

Golladay inked a four-year contract worth up to $72 million with New York in 2021. His time in the Big Apple didn’t go so well, however. His first year with the Giants, he played in 14 games (14 starts), hauling in 37 passes for 521 yards (14.1 yards per reception) and no touchdowns.

The veteran wideout played in 12 games (four starts) for the Giants last season, catching six passes on 17 targets for 81 yards (13.5 yards per catch) and a touchdown. Golladay never seemed to mesh well with Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who was hired in 2022. Thus, his release in March 2022 didn’t come as much of a surprise.

He hasn’t caught on with another squad since. Should the Bears be that team?

Should Bears Consider Signing Another WR?

WHAT A BLOCK BY KENNY GOLLADAY!!! pic.twitter.com/D2EYDxhGpl — Jimmy Randazzo (@JimmyRandazzo) January 16, 2023

With seven games remaining in the regular season, there’s enough time for Chicago to give the veteran receiver a look.

Throughout his career, Golladay has been a solid big play threat (he has averaged 16.2 yards per catch over his six years in the NFL). He’s far more accomplished than Claypool, and at 6-foot-4, 213 pounds, he has the size the Bears’ WR room lacks.

He has also proven to be a solid blocker — which was a specific trait Claypool lacked.

“While his time in New York was an utter disaster, Chicago doesn’t have much to lose at this point and could use the next seven weeks as an extended tryout for the wideout to see if he’s worth keeping around for the future,” Holder added.

It’s an interesting thought. If Golladay isn’t commanding much money — and he likely isn’t at this point in the season — he might be worth taking a flier on for Chicago. The Bears need to use the final part of the regular season to further evaluate quarterback Justin Fields, and adding another big play threat couldn’t hurt that process.

Golladay isn’t the best receiver around, be he could likely still make a few plays. It’ll be interesting to see if the Bears give him a shot.