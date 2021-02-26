Bears All-Pros Have Strong Reactions to Russell Wilson Rumors

Tarik Cohen and Cordarrelle Patterson want Russell Wilson to know that he’s more than a little welcome in the Windy City. Not long after rumors swirled that Wilson named the Chicago Bears as one of his four desired trade destinations should he ever be dealt away from Seattle, both Cohen and Patterson took to Twitter with a vast, seemingly uncoordinated recruitment campaign.

Cohen, an All-Pro punt returner in 2018 and the team’s go-to gadget back, spent the bulk of the 2020 season on the bench after suffering a season-ending torn ACL. He has been rehabbing his knee in recent months, and while doing so, he has not been shy about lending his voice to the current quarterback rumors that have been flying around the league like a pack of frenzied bees — and he’s not the only one.

Cohen & Patterson Want Wilson in Chicago

Shortly after Adam Schefter named the Bears as a team Wilson would be open to playing for in the unlikely event he’s traded, Cohen let the current Seattle Seahawks quarterback know he’d love to have him in Chicago:

@DangeRussWilson you called bro ? — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) February 25, 2021

Patterson, who was an All-Pro kickoff returner for the second year in a row with the Bears in 2020, had a more straightforward and fun approach, even changing his profile picture to an image of himself and Wilson together:

@DangeRussWilson what’s good dawg ? Heard you were looking for a way out 👀👀👀👀 — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) February 25, 2021

Patterson has become known for attempting to recruit every player under the sun, and he has had no success thus far. That hasn’t stopped his teammates from emulating his techniques, however.

@ceeflashpee84 I’m bout to start blitzing people on this recruiting shit lol — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) February 25, 2021

Cohen also decided to try recruiting Deshaun Watson, who is still demanding a trade from the Houston Texans.

@deshaunwatson pull up gang , ion think nobody got number 4 — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) February 25, 2021

Addition of Wilson Would Be Ideal for Bears

At 32 years of age, Wilson has enough gas left in the tank to make some solid runs with the right team over the next few years. Considering the aging Bears defense, featuring 30+ players like Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Robert Quinn and Danny Trevathan, who each may have a few good years left, having a guy like Wilson leading the way would make them an instant contender now — and since the team doesn’t seem to have any plans to completely rebuild the organization, a win-now quarterback is best for this defense. That’s why Chicago has to do everything it can to acquire Wilson via trade, even if it means parting with a few solid players and several first round picks.

“We definitely need more out of the position,” Bears GM Ryan Pace said when asked about the team’s plans at quarterback during Chicago’s year-end press conference. “We know that. What does that entail? That’s what this whole offseason is about.”

Those quick to point out the lack of talent Chicago has on offensive line have a point, but it’s equally fair to point out how well Wilson has performed without much talent around him over his nine seasons, especially of late. He was sacked a league-high 48 times in 2019, and 47 times in 2020, and he still threw for 8,322 yards, 71 touchdowns and 18 interceptions, with a rating of 105.7 over the last two years.

“Everything is on the table right now,” Pace added, in reference to the quarterback position. If that’s the case, he should be wearing out his phone trying to acquire the services of Wilson, however small of a pipe dream it remains.

The chances of Wilson actually getting traded to Chicago are extremely slim, because Seattle has made zero mention of trading him — but agents of players don’t just go public with the lists of desired trade locations unless the problem with their clients is very real. It’s still early, but if Wilson would get traded, even if it were to another one of his preferred destinations like Dallas or Las Vegas, it could potentially expand the quarterback market for the Bears even more. Hold on tight, Bears fans. The carousel isn’t stopping anytime soon.

For Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, 2020 was a breaking point:

￭ Some think a trade may happen in the near future

￭ Wilson's ideas to fix the offense were dismissed by coaches

￭ Wilson believes Pete Carroll and his sons answer to no onehttps://t.co/OVuV0s1MmD — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 25, 2021

Dallas: Has Dak to re-sign, else he hits the market Saints: Likely looking to rebuild, cap is in shambles. Raiders: Can't keep 2 starting QBs If Wilson requests a trade… Dak, Carr, or Wilson become realistic for the #Bears 😱 — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) February 25, 2021

