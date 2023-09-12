Bears Fan-Favorite Completes NFL Comeback, Signs with NFC Rival

A former All-Pro who spent the entirety of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears is back in the league and set to suit up for a competitor.
Running back Tarik Cohen spent four seasons in Chicago between 2017-20. Cohen went down with a knee injury in Week 3 of the 2020 campaign, which knocked him out for the remainder of that year. He was unable to return to action in 2021 as he rehabilitated. Cohen was on the cusp of breaking back into the NFL when he tore his Achilles tendon in May 2022, which sidelined him once again.
Coral Smith of NFL Network on Tuesday, September 12, confirmed reports that Cohen will sign with the Carolina Panthers‘ practice squad and attempt to work his way onto the active roster.
“Now healthy for the first time in a while, Cohen’s signing with Carolina’s practice squad is the next step toward a potential return to game action,” Smith wrote. “The Panthers currently have three running backs on the active roster, and Cohen will join two others on the practice squad.”
Tarik Cohen Still Harbors Hard Feelings After Bears Released Him Last Year
The Bears released Cohen with an injury designation in March 2022 after he failed to pass a physical. At the time, Cohen appeared to take the news rather lightheartedly.
“How do I file for unemployment? 🥴,” Cohen posted to X on March 11.
However, there were stronger feelings under the surface, which Cohen shared via his Twitch Channel on August 22.
“Hey, Chicago don’t want me, man,” Cohen said. “I’m just going to hint that. That’s going to be the hint. The hint is that Chicago don’t want me. They let me go, bruh. They let me go in my ugly stage — you know when you’re growing up, that’s your ugly stage. They let me go in my ugly stage, man. Broke my heart, hurt my feelings. I had just bought a house, just bought a f****** house, and I got cut. Sniped.”
Tarik Cohen Was Electric Playmaker with Bears When Healthy
Whether fans agree with Cohen’s take or not on how the Bears handled his termination, one thing just about everyone can agree on is that the running back was electric on the field and easy to love.
Cohen earned first-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner in 2018, leading the league in both returns (33) and return yards (411) for an average of 12.5 yards per return, according to Pro Football Reference. Cohen also put up 444 rushing yards on 99 attempts (4.5 yards per carry) and scored three touchdowns while catching 71 passes for 725 yards and five scores.
Over the course of his four-year career, Cohen amassed 1,101 rushing yards and five TDs on the ground as well as 209 catches for 1,575 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.
The Bears selected Cohen, who will play this season at 28 years old, with the No. 119 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He earned a total of $14.6 million during his time in Chicago.