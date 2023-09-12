Bears Fan-Favorite Completes NFL Comeback, Signs with NFC Rival

A former All-Pro who spent the entirety of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears is back in the league and set to suit up for a competitor.

Running back Tarik Cohen spent four seasons in Chicago between 2017-20. Cohen went down with a knee injury in Week 3 of the 2020 campaign, which knocked him out for the remainder of that year. He was unable to return to action in 2021 as he rehabilitated. Cohen was on the cusp of breaking back into the NFL when he tore his Achilles tendon in May 2022, which sidelined him once again.

Coral Smith of NFL Network on Tuesday, September 12, confirmed reports that Cohen will sign with the Carolina Panthers‘ practice squad and attempt to work his way onto the active roster.