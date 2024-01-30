$69 Million WR With Ties to Bears’ New OC Named Team’s Top Trade Target

The Chicago Bears will be looking for a wide receiver to pair with DJ Moore this offseason, and if they don’t draft that player, the trade market can provide some intriguing options.

Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department compiled a trade guide for all 32 teams on Monday, January 29, naming Seattle Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett first among the Bears’ top trade targets.

“Regardless of who is under center for Chicago in 2024, the Bears could use another wideout to complement DJ Moore — Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown are scheduled to hit the market,” the scouts wrote. “With [Shane] Waldron in as offensive coordinator, dealing for Seattle’s Tyler Lockett would be a logical move. Lockett is a proven No. 2 receiver who already understands Waldron’s schemes and concepts.”

Tyler Lockett Produced More Than 3,100 Yards, 22 TDs Under Bears OC Waldron in Seattle

Lockett played for Waldron for the last three seasons. During that time, he amassed 236 catches for 3,102 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. Over the course of his career, the two-time second-team All-Pro receiver has tallied 612 receptions, 7,994 yards and 59 TDs.

Lockett has two years remaining on a four-year, $69 million contract. Chicago has $49.1 million in estimated cap space as of Tuesday and could absorb the wide receiver’s contract with relative ease. Seattle, on the other hand, can clear $7.1 million in cap space by trading Lockett prior to June 1 or $17 million by dealing him after that date.

The trade price for the 31-year-old receiver could be a Day 2 pick, or potentially a combination of a selection somewhere on Day 2 and another in the late rounds in this draft or the next.

Browns WR Amari Cooper May Also Be in Play for Bears Via Trade Market

Another wide receiver whose team needs some cap relief is Amari Cooper of the Cleveland Browns.

“Amari Cooper is another viable trade target if the Cleveland Browns are desperate to save cap space,” BR wrote. “Cooper tallied 1,250 receiving yards in 15 games this past season despite playing with four different quarterbacks. He’d be a boon for any young quarterback’s development.”

Cooper earned a Pro-Bowl nod for his efforts in 2023, the fifth time he has earned the honor over the course of his nine-year NFL career. Lockett will play his 10th season as a 30-year-old in 2024, and will do so on the final year of a five-year contract worth $100 million if the Browns don’t cut him this summer. Doing so can save Cleveland $20 million if the team makes the move after June 1. The same goes for trading Cooper along that timeline.

Adding Lockett or Cooper alongside Moore — who the Bears acquired as part of the trade of the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 with the Carolina Panthers — will create one of the better wide receiver duos in the NFL for QB Justin Fields.

In that scenario, the Bears would likely trade down from the top selection for the second year in a row and use a portion of the massive return to trade for either Lockett or Cooper.