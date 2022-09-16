Proposed Trade Sees Bulls Move 2 Guards for Frontcourt Improvements

What would it take for the Chicago Bulls to pivot off of their push for roster continuity? And which direction would they be more inclined to go? If they get out to a slow start as many expect, there is a chance that we could see them begin gearing toward the future.

If they shock the NBA world with another hot start like last season, it is also possible that they look to strengthen themselves.

One way to do that would be to find a switchable big and reliable three-point shooter.

But, to get something, they would have to give something up. That is where things get tricky given their lack of draft capital and moveable contracts in the $10-$15 million range. This means every move that they make has to be close to a home run or they risk putting themselves further behind the 8-ball.

Potential Trade with Utah Jazz

A fire sale in Utah since the Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers has led to rampant speculation over which teams would try to join in.

“The only way the Bulls can do something significant on the trade market, most likely, is they have to be willing to trade Alex Caruso,” an Eastern Conference executive told Heavy’s Sean Deveney. “If you’re OK with moving [Coby] White, they’d have to do it with Caruso to make the package big enough to bring back another player of some value. “

Bulls Get:

Malik Beasley

Jarrett Vanderbilt

Jazz Get:

Alex Caruso

Coby White

“More realistic would be something like getting back Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt for those two. It’s a more fair trade, talent-wise, and for the Bulls, you get a good defender at the 4 like Vanderbilt and a guy who can sort of replace Caruso, too. It balances the roster more.”

The Bulls have been linked to Beasley and Vanderbilt before with each popping up at different points while still with the Timberwolves.

Beasley & Vanderbilt Offer Versatility

Beasley, 25, is a career 38.6% three-point shooter and a decent athlete. Interestingly, he and White have identical 115 defensive ratings, per Sports-Reference. While Beasley’s offensive rating is five points higher, he offers even less as a playmaker than White.

That's a new franchise record for 3's in a game! Malik Beasley with 11 from downtown on the night! 🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/JactoyDibz — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) March 10, 2022

The real get could be Vanderbilt who could unlock some interesting lineup options for the rather rigid Bulls who only offer Patrick Williams as a potential switchable, small-ball “big”.

Williams and Vanderbilt could be an extremely tough pick-and-roll combo.

Chris Finch at shootaround today said “it’s more about who they put at the 4 than they do at the 5” that determines who can play the 5 for the Wolves. On this sequence, you see the Wolves having success playing Jarred Vanderbilt at the 5 when Kyle Anderson is at the 4. pic.twitter.com/upx6IPBXXP — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) April 26, 2022

The Bulls have already tried to trade White and are expected to explore his trade value near the deadline. Perhaps they feel compelled to include the lottery-protected first-rounder from the Portland Trail Blazers for one of these players by then.

Road Blocks to a Potential Trade

The Bulls were seeking a similar package in return for White. Would they turn around and send that out for Beasley and/or Vanderbilt? Further complicating things is the inclusion of Caruso. In addition to what he brings in a vacuum – toughness, defense, playmaking – he’s also become a fan and organizational favorite.

The team sent him to Paris as the representative ahead of their matchup with the Detroit Pistons in January. It would be a tough sell moving off of him for players that aren’t discernably better on an individual level.

There is already speculation that the Bulls could be primed for a big mid-season move.

It’s still unlikely to be anything involving Caruso. But anything is possible in the NBA and this front office has surprised before.