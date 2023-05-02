Bulls’ Alex Caruso Offers Advice for Facing Lakers’ LeBron James

If there is one thing Chicago Bulls star Alex Caruso has learned in his career, it’s this:

“Rule No. 1 in professional sports…elite players, you don’t give them bulletin board material, right,” Caruso said during ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ on May 1. “They’re already going to get their numbers…He’s fully capable. And he’s one of the best ever, if not the best ever, and…you’re just trying to show him up. That’s not high on my priority list whenever I’m about to play against Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. I’m not…’poking the bear’ because these guys, they don’t need the extra motivation. But you live and you learn, right? People have made mistakes before. Take you L and move on to the next one.”

Caruso was speaking on the back-and-forth between Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Memphis Grizzlies swingman Dillon Brooks. Brooks – now infamously – called James “old” and said he did not “respect” his opposition unless they could drop 40 points against him in a game.

James, after a brief exchange with Brooks ahead of Game 3, went on to drop 20 points and 20 rebounds in Game 4 before the Lakers beat the Grizzlies by 40 points in the deciding Game 6 leading to a pointed message from James to Brooks.

The four-time champ, one of which he won with the aid of Caruso, also sent a message to Brooks in which he quoted lyrics from Jay-Z’s “Trouble”.

Caruso said he thinks that’s the end of the issue from LeBron’s end after both social media posts made the rounds. But, perhaps to his credit, Brooks remained defiant even in defeat despite his team being eliminated on their home floor.

Alex Caruso: Stephen Curry Saved Legacy

The Bulls’ defensive ace noted that the Lakers look good and cited the coaching staff and James’ “genius” in understanding opponents among their many positives. He also suggested that the longer the series goes, the better James will get.

But he could not dismiss the looming efforts of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry against whom James’ Lakers will do battle in the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

Curry is fresh off scoring 50 points in Game 7 (an NBA record) over the Sacramento Kings.

“Did anybody have a doubt that they were going to win Game 7,” Caruso asked before noting his surprise they did not win Game 6. “I didn’t think he was going to go for 50 [points].

Bulls Need Alex Caruso Healthy

Caruso made a career-high 67 appearances this season after only logging 41 in 2021-22 including 36 starts, doubling his previous career high which was also set last season. But that heavy workload – he logged a career-high 1575 minutes – took its toll on the 29-year-old defender.

The six-year veteran dealt with foot soreness down the stretch of the regular season.

He was not listed on the injury report after their April 7 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Caruso did add that he probably could have made even more appearances but the Bulls’ record affected some of the decision-making in that regard.

Alex Caruso was an absolute MENACE in Toronto last night. All-Defense this man! @ACFresh21 pic.twitter.com/2rk7eQLDcg — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 13, 2023

“We gotta go through a couple more tests to make sure that everything’s 100% but for the most part I feel good,” Caruso said. “That’s usually how it goes…During the year it’s hard to stay healthy, and then once you’re in the offseason you can kind of get it back.”

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was hesitant to start Caruso at the outset of the campaign for fear of overtaxing his most versatile defender. Not getting the requisite bump in production from Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu didn’t help. Chicago now heads into the offseason with a clear need for a lead guard, size at the forward position, and three-point shooting. To that last point, Caruso is using this offseason to hone his skills as a marksman.

“Working on the catch-and-shoot from three, especially corners just because everyone knows that’s kind of where you have to be whenever the big dogs have the ball late in the game. And then this year probably just being able to play off pivots, play a little slower in the paint. Maybe try and learn how to draw some more fouls, get some free throws because I shoot those well.”

Caruso’s 36.4% mark from beyond the arc was the third-highest mark of his career and he shot a career-best 80.8% at the charity stripe this past season. Unfortunately for the Bulls, he did neither on high volume with just 2.3 triples attempted and 1.1 free throws per game last season.