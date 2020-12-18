NBA Expert: ‘There is No Number Too High to Buy Stock in Coby White’

The Coby White hype train is running red hot on the rails following the Chicago Bulls‘ 124-103 preseason victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

In the third quarter, the second-year guard exploded for 18 points, hitting on all four of his three-point attempts, spurring a social media uproar with sentiments ranging from White’s early candidacy for the league’s Most Improved Player award to fans rushing to stockpile White rookie cards.

It may not be a bad move as The Action Network’s Rob Perez sounded off on White after their first of two preseason games against the Thunder.

there is no number too high to buy stock in Coby White. holy moly. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 17, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Bulls Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Bulls Boast Potential in the Backcourt

Joining White in leading the Bulls in scoring was Zach Lavine, who tallied 24 points 9 of 14 shooting and 3 for 6 from three-point range.

“I think we can be really good. Obviously offensively, I think we’re very potent,” LaVine said after the game. “We had some good points at the end of last year. We know how dynamic of a scorer he is.”

Lavine added that while he’s seen the potential in the Bulls backcourt, it’ll take more wins to gain the recognition he feels they deserve. It was a fitting comment from Lavine who was snubbed on the ESPN top 100 NBA players list this season. Lavine continues to prove himself as a scorer, tallying 20 of his 24 points in the first half while continuing to show flashes as a defender.

“We just have to work on winning games and then you get the recognition from that. If you don’t win, then you’re always going to get thrown to the back and not noticed,” Lavine said. “As long as we contribute to winning, I think we’re going to be fine. Coby has been great. I’m going to continue to do the things good that I do as well.”

White spoke on the confidence Lavine has helped nurture in him since he joined the team a year ago.

“Zach’s like a big brother to me,” White said. “Ever since I got here, he’s kind of taken me under his wing and got at me. So anytime I have questions, he’s kind of instilled that confidence in me.

Other Notable Performances

Rookie Patrick Williams in his first professional start shot 6 of 9 from the field and sank his only 3-pointer for 13 total points. He added seven rebounds and two blocks.

Otto Porter Jr. proved to be a versatile weapon coming off the bench, scoring eight points, grabbing 12 rebounds and adding four assists.

Lauri Markkanen nearly had a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds, however, the 23-year-old is still trying to find his 3-point shot, shooting 2 for 9 from long range.

Chandler Hutchinson brought explosiveness to the floor, securing seven rebounds, two steals, two blocks and 11 points. He shot 5 for 7 overall.

Also Read: