Proposed Trade Sees Bulls Land $133M Former No. 1 Pick

The Chicago Bulls (10-14) have plenty of work to do before convincing everyone that they have turned a corner. They showed several positive signs in their 115-111 victory over the Washington Wizards but it was still just one game.

Given the uphill climb they still face to get back into playoff contention and their seemingly limited ceiling if they get there, many see a trade as still being in order.

Many such suggestions would have them tear it down to the studs.

But, with their aversion to tanking, and the random nature that can still exist at the top of the NBA Draft lottery, Sam Smith of Bulls.com has presented what he believes is a middle-ground scenario that would see Chicago come away with previously disgruntled Phoenix Suns’ big man Deandre Ayton.

Potential Bulls-Suns Swap

“One that gets mentioned that seems to make some sense is with Phoenix,” Smith writes. “The Suns are coming off blowout losses to Dallas and Boston, and it’s very nervous there about their contending window closing as Chris Paul ages more quickly with more injuries. He’s back, but they need a big-time scorer with Devin Booker despite what they did to the Bulls.”

The Suns took the Bulls apart at the seams winning 132-113 led by Booker who dropped 51 points in three quarters and are still the second-best team in the West. But, to Smith’s point, they have lost three of their last four contests since that game.

They have the same record as the Memphis Grizzlies and are just one half-game back of the top spot in the West.

Bulls Get:

Deandre Ayton

Jae Crowder

Suns Get:

“There’s an obvious disconnect with Ayton, whom they picked No. 1 overall and then made go out and get an offer sheet,” says Smith noting DeRozan and Vucevic would give Phoenix two win-now pieces. “It would be an immediate step back for the Bulls without DeRozan, but if the Bulls don’t believe they are a title contender this season, then why not get in position for next?”

Ayton, 24, signed a four-year, $133 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers which the Suns quickly matched. But HoopsHype‘s Michael Scotto reported the Suns did not value him at that amount.

He is averaging 16.7 points on 65.7% true shooting with 9.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Crowder, 32, has been away from the team all season — but not due to dissatisfaction with his projected role — as the Suns work to satisfy his trade request.

Building a Better Bulls Team

The result of this deal would be, as Smith puts it, a “younger, more dynamic” Bulls squad. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Bulls were not making Zach LaVine available for trade “right now” which leaves room for speculation on DeRozan and Vucevic.

“Next season you get a presumably healthy [Lonzo] Ball to run with an under-30 veteran scorer in LaVine, Patrick Williams, Alex Caruso, and Ayton,” argues Smith. “You’d recoup at least one first-rounder from the Suns and then maybe flip Jae Crowder from the deal to match salaries for another pick or maybe resign defensive wing Crowder after this season.”

DeRozan, 33, has one more year on his contract after this season while Vucevic, 32, is in the final year of his deal. The Bulls might be wise to get ahead of the former falling victim to father time or having to overpay to keep the latter.