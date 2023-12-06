Bulls Insider Explores ‘Painful’ Potential Zach LaVine Trade Scenario

The Chicago Bulls’ main focus is finding a trade for two-time All-Star Zach LaVine, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson, who added that any other moves would likely be put on hold until the front office sees what the roster looks like in the potential aftermath.

But at what cost are the Bulls willing to trade LaVine? ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there is no trade market for the high-flying guard.

Johnson presents one potential path that could be difficult for the front office and fans to handle.

“There’s … a scenario in which, in order to trade LaVine, [Alex] Caruso may have to be included,” Johnson wrote in his mailbag on December 6. “But Caruso is arguably this regime’s greatest success story and he is the perfect embodiment of the culture the franchise wants to project. Trading him would be painful for this management team; I can assure you that.”

ALEX CARUSO BUZZER-BEATER 3 TO SEND IT TO OT 🤯 Bucks-Bulls | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/4qOQ2b7x5J pic.twitter.com/wR7eyiuaZf — NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2023

Johnson notes that the Bulls have been reluctant to entertain offers for Caruso, a first-team All-Defensive selection last season and a champion (2020) from his time with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bulls Hold Alex Caruso in High Regard

Matt Moore of Action Network described Caruso as the “hardest” guard to acquire ahead of last season’s trade deadline.

His modest four-year, $36.9 million contract only adds to his appeal for contending teams.

“All I can say is I’ve reported they’ve been hesitant to do so to this point,” Johnson continued Now, that obviously can change between now and the Feb. 8 deadline. And there likely will be solid offers for Caruso, who is the perfect over-the-top piece for championship contending teams.”

The Lakers were one potential suitor who has been linked to LaVine in trade rumors. But Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that their focus is more on Caruso and DeMar DeRozan than LaVine.

Including Caruso could be the kind of wheel-greasing incentive that gets a deal done. Once both sides are ready to come to the table, that is. As it stands, the Lakers are not there yet.

That could be holding up other potential trades for the Bulls.

DeMar DeRozan ‘One to Watch’, ‘No Chance’ of Nikola Vucevic Trade

“I’m hearing what I’ve already reported: Rival teams, at least for now, are working under the assumption that management is focused on the LaVine situation,” Johnson responded to another question. “There’s little to no chance Vucevic gets traded since he just signed a three-year deal. DeRozan is the one to watch.”

Vucevic’s three-year, $60 million contract was received poorly from outside of the organization.

But Bulls general manager Marc Eversley said that retaining the two-time All-Star big man was critical for them this offseason.

But what was mutual interest in an extension for DeRozan has fizzled. He is in the final year of a three-year, $81.9 million contract. DeRozan wants to see what direction the team takes before making a decision.

Back-to-back wins may have helped some. But sustained success could be hard to come by. And, facing the prospects that DeRozan can walk for nothing after this season, the Bulls would be shortsighted not to at least explore their options. DeRozan is said to prefer the New York Knicks and Miami Heat as landing spots if he is traded, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.