Bulls Urged to Trade for Sixers’ Ex-1st Round Pick: ‘He Kills’ Them

The notion that the Chicago Bulls could run back the same main cast of characters in hopes of better results becomes more likely with each passing day.

Another offseason of marginal additions means looking for help in unconventional ways.

The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry appeared on ‘The Bulls Talk Podcast’ on June 6 and offered up Philadelphia 76ers swingman Furkan Korkmaz as a potential trade target.

“The guy’s just wasting away on the bench,” argued Mayberry. “He’s 25 years old, he only makes about $5 million next year. I feel like that’s just an easy piece to go get…And he kills the Bulls, so maybe coming to the United Center will make him feel right at home.”

Korkmaz is heading into the final year of a three-year, $15 million deal. He averaged 3.8 points and 1.1 rebounds across 37 appearances this past season. But, to Mayberry’s assertion that Korkmaz is a Bulls killer, his 11.6 points per game against them is his second-highest against any team in his career. And with an 11-game sample size, it is no fluke.

Furk making a splash. 💦 pic.twitter.com/0wuOGobFNy — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 6, 2022

He did experience a severe dropoff in three-point efficiency in 2021-22, shooting just 28.9% from deep which may have led to his diminished role this past season. But, again to Mayberry’s point, he shot 39.1% from deep during the regular season, albeit on limited volume, and sunk 39% of his threes across the 2019-20 and 2020-2021 seasons.

“That to me is uh the type of player that I think the Bulls should be targeting,” said Mayberry. “I am dying to see what happens with him in Philly because he is a real talent in terms of shooting the ball and he could really help the Bulls.”

That would fit the creative approach Bulls executive vice president of baseball operations Arturas Karnisovas touted in his exit interview on April 15.

The former No. 26 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, and Philly’s third first-rounder of that class, Korkmaz did request a trade ahead of this past season’s deadline.

“Sources have said the Turkish player has requested to be traded before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline, reported Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer on January 16. “Asked about it, Korkmaz would only say that he ‘would not confirm nor deny’ it.”

Proposed Trade Lands Sixers’ Furkan Korkmaz

Bulls general manager Marc Eversley was in the front office when Korkmaz was drafted so he and Karnisovas likely have more than enough information on him to brush off his ‘21-’22 campaign as the anomaly.

If the Bulls did need any added incentive, Korkmaz has shown more than just a jump shot this past season.

~ pOsT tHe FuRk PlAy ~ pic.twitter.com/Mn8KzQNNpX — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 28, 2022

Bulls get:

– Furkan Korkmaz

76ers get:

– Andre Drummond

This could be a win-win for both sides with the Bulls getting some much-needed shooting while Philadelphia would get a legitimate backup center to Joel Embiid in Drummond who, like Kormaz, often found himself out of the rotation entirely this past season. Drummond, 29, spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with Philadelphia.

Andre Drummond ‘Loved’ Time With Sixers

Drummond was traded at the deadline in February 2022 as part of a package for James Harden but has spoken fondly of his time in Philadelphia.

“Sad that we had to break things up in February, I definitely miss playing here,” Drummond said, per Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated on January 7. “The city of Philadelphia, the fan base is one of a kind, man, I loved being here.”

The Sixers did see the big man Paul Reed emerge during the postseason.

Chicago could try to offer Derrick Jones Jr. in a forward-for-forward swap if Philly no longer sees the need for Drummond – both players would have to pick up their options for the 2023 season to get a deal done. Sixers wing Danuel House opted into his contract for next season, so perhaps there is no deal to be made.

But the Bulls were desperate for shooting this past season while Drummond often sat, and Karnisovas says he is determined to fix the issue.