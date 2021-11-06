Bulls Players See Massive Changes in NBA 2K22 Ratings

The Chicago Bulls have been among the most surprising teams in the NBA. With NBA 2K designed to function as the ultimate simulation, the first ratings update are tasked with best representing the new-look Bulls.

The result has been increased ratings for the team’s top 2 stars, and a decrease for one of the team’s more disappointing performers.

Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic’s Performance

With the Bulls getting off to a 6-2 start, the two biggest beneficiaries have been DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. DeRozan’s hot start, which has him leading the Bulls in scoring at 27 points per game, has led to a +3 point leap in his overall rating to an 88.

LaVine, who was an 87 before the season began, has jumped a point to 88 as well. The Bulls now have two players in their starting lineup listed at 88 overall. Super reserve Alex Caruso also saw a three-point leap to a 79 overall. Chicago’s surprising rookie Ayo Dosunmu went up a point to a 71 overall.

On the downside, Nikola Vucevic saw his overall dip three points to an 83 overall. Vucevic has rebounded well and played solid defense, but his shooting has been horrid to start the season. Vooch is shooting a woeful 38.9% from the field, 28% from three and his free-throw shooting is down at 72%. If Vucevic were shooting as well as he did last season (just under 40%) the Bulls might be undefeated.

Also on the downside, Patrick Williams’ overall rating is down a point to 74 overall.

The Other NBA 2K22 Ratings Changes

Here is a look at all of the player ratings adjusted in the latest update:

Jimmy Butler: 92 OVR (+1)

James Harden: 92 OVR (-2)

Paul George: 90 OVR (+2)

Damian Lillard: 90 OVR (-4)

Ja Morant: 89 OVR (+4)

Karl-Anthony Towns: 89 OVR (+2)

Rudy Gobert: 89 OVR (+1)

Devin Booker: 89 OVR (-1)

Jayson Tatum: 89 OVR (-1)

Chris Paul: 89 OVR (-1)

DeMar DeRozan: 88 OVR (+3)

Zach LaVine: 88 OVR (+1)

LaMelo Ball: 87 OVR (+3)

Tobias Harris: 87 OVR (+2)

Jaylen Brown: 87 OVR (+1)

Bam Adebayo: 87 OVR (+1)

Domantas Sabonis: 87 OVR (+1)

Khris Middleton: 87 OVR (-1)

Dejounte Murray: 86 OVR (+4)

Jonas Valančiūnas: 86 OVR (+3)

Clint Capela: 85 OVR (-1)

Anthony Edwards: 84 OVR (+3)

R.J. Barrett: 84 OVR (+1)

Russell Westbrook: 84 OVR (-2)

Miles Bridges: 83 OVR (+5)

Harrison Barnes: 83 OVR (+5)

OG Anunoby: 83 OVR (+4)

Jarrett Allen: 83 OVR (+1)

Malcolm Brogdon: 83 OVR (+1)

Spencer Dinwiddie: 83 OVR (+1)

Nikola Vucevic: 83 OVR (-2)

De’Aaron Fox: 83 OVR (-2)

Scottie Barnes: 82 OVR (+6)

Evan Mobley: 82 OVR (+4)

Tyler Herro: 82 OVR (+3)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 82 OVR (+2)

Kyle Lowry: 82 OVR (-1)

Gordon Hayward: 82 OVR (-1)

Kristaps Porziņģis: 82 OVR (-2)

Richaun Holmes: 81 OVR (+2)

Terry Rozier III: 81 OVR (-1)

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 81 OVR (-2)

D’Angelo Russell: 81 OVR (-2)

Michael Porter Jr.: 81 OVR (-3)

Cole Anthony: 80 OVR (+3)

Kyle Kuzma: 80 OVR (+3)

Montrezl Harrell: 80 OVR (+3)

Carmelo Anthony: 80 OVR (+2)

Saddiq Bey: 80 OVR (+2)

Al Horford: 80 OVR (+1)

Robert Williams: 80 OVR (+1)

Evan Fournier: 80 OVR (+1)

Myles Turner: 80 OVR (+1)

Jerami Grant: 80 OVR (-2)

Collin Sexton: 79 OVR (-3)

Chris Duarte: 79 OVR (+6)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 79 OVR (+4)

Josh Giddey: 79 OVR (+4)

Alex Caruso: 79 OVR (+3)

Cameron Reddish: 79 OVR (+3)

Mohamed Bamba: 79 OVR (+3)

Bojan Bogdanović: 79 OVR (+2)

Gary Trent Jr.: 79 OVR (+2)

Ricky Rubio: 79 OVR (+1)

Aaron Gordon: 79 OVR (+1)

Devonte’ Graham: 79 OVR (+1)

Kelly Olynyk: 79 OVR (+1)

Eric Gordon: 79 OVR (+1)

Bogdan Bogdanović: 79 OVR (-1)

De’Andre Hunter: 79 OVR (-1)

Joe Ingles: 79 OVR (-1)

Anfernee Simons: 78 OVR (+3)

Nemanja Bjelica: 78 OVR (+3)

Patrick Beverley: 78 OVR (+2)

Seth Curry: 78 OVR (+1)

Patrick Mills: 78 OVR (+1)

Will Barton: 78 OVR (+1)

Jakob Poeltl: 78 OVR (+1)

Lauri Markkanen: 78 OVR (-1)

Grayson Allen: 77 OVR (+2)

De’Anthony Melton: 77 OVR (+2)

Tyrese Maxey: 77 OVR (+1)

Desmond Bane: 77 OVR (+1)

Davion Mitchell: 77 OVR (+1)

Marcus Morris Sr.: 77 OVR (-1)

Terrence Ross: 77 OVR (-1)

Monte Morris: 77 OVR (-1)

T.J. McConnell: 77 OVR (-1)

Cody Zeller: 77 OVR (-1)

Marcus Smart: 77 OVR (-2)

Enes Kanter: 77 OVR (-2)

Chris Boucher: 77 OVR (-2)

Thaddeus Young: 77 OVR (-2)

Reggie Jackson: 77 OVR (-3)

Malik Beasley: 77 OVR (-3)

Obi Toppin: 77 OVR (+1)

Torrey Craig: 78 OVR (+2)

Alperen Sengun: 76 OVR (+3)

Nassir Little: 76 OVR (+3)

Franz Wagner: 76 OVR (+2)

Devin Vassell: 76 OVR (+2)

Matisse Thybulle: 76 OVR (+1)

Furkan Korkmaz: 76 OVR (+1)

Luke Kennard: 76 OVR (+1)

Dwight Powell: 76 OVR (+1)

Josh Jackson: 76 OVR (+1)

Precious Achiuwa: 76 OVR (+1)

Lonnie Walker IV: 76 OVR (+1)

Jaden McDaniels: 76 OVR (+1)

Jarred Vanderbilt: 76 OVR (+1)

Terance Mann: 76 OVR (-1)

Brandon Clarke: 76 OVR (-1)

Kevin Huerter: 76 OVR (-1)

Jalen Suggs: 76 OVR (-1)

Facundo Campazzo: 76 OVR (-1)

Kevin Porter Jr.: 76 OVR (-1)

Jae’Sean Tate: 76 OVR (-1)

Jae Crowder: 76 OVR (-1)

Cameron Johnson: 76 OVR (-1)

Duncan Robinson: 76 OVR (-2)

Immanuel Quickley: 76 OVR (-2)

Blake Griffin: 76 OVR (-2)

Goran Dragić: 76 OVR (-2)

Joe Harris: 76 OVR (-3)

Javonte Green: 75 OVR (+3)

Georges Niang: 75 OVR (+2)

Damion Lee: 75 OVR (+2)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 75 OVR (+1)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 75 OVR (+1)

Aleksej Pokusevski: 75 OVR (+1)

Eric Paschall: 75 OVR (-1)

Malik Monk: 75 OVR (-1)

Rajon Rondo: 75 OVR (-1)

JaMychal Green: 75 OVR (-1)

Jeff Green: 75 OVR (-1)

Daniel Theis: 75 OVR (-1)

Davis Bertans: 75 OVR (-1)

Danny Green: 75 OVR (-2)

Nicolas Batum: 75 OVR (-2)

Robert Covington: 75 OVR (-3)

Grant Williams: 74 OVR (+4)

Cedi Osman: 74 OVR (+2)

Cody Martin: 74 OVR (+2)

DeAndre Bembry: 74 OVR (+2)

Pat Connaughton: 74 OVR (+1)

Trey Lyles: 74 OVR (+1)

Kevon Looney: 74 OVR (+1)

Patrick Williams: 74 OVR (-1)

Bryn Forbes: 74 OVR (-1)

Josh Richardson: 74 OVR (-2)

Payton Pritchard: 74 OVR (-2)

Alex Len: 74 OVR (-2)

Oshae Brissett: 74 OVR (-2)

David Nwaba: 74 OVR (-2)

Hamidou Diallo: 74 OVR (-3)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 73 OVR (+3)

Nah’Shon Hyland: 73 OVR (+2)

Caleb Martin: 73 OVR (+1)

Usman Garuba: 73 OVR (+1)

Kent Bazemore: 73 OVR (-1)

Austin Rivers: 73 OVR (-1)

Goga Bitadze: 73 OVR (-1)

Frank Jackson: 73 OVR (-1)

Theo Maledon: 73 OVR (-1)

Kenrich Williams: 73 OVR (-1)

Taurean Prince: 73 OVR (-1)

Tomas Satoransky: 73 OVR (-2)

Cory Joseph: 73 OVR (-2)

Ty Jerome: 73 OVR (-2)

Herbert Jones: 72 OVR (+2)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo: 72 OVR (+1)

Frank Ntilikina: 72 OVR (+1)

Tre Jones: 72 OVR (+1)

James Johnson: 72 OVR (-1)

D.J. Augustin: 72 OVR (-1)

Justise Winslow: 72 OVR (-2)

John Konchar: 72 OVR (-2)

Moritz Wagner: 72 OVR (-2)

Saben Lee: 72 OVR (-3)

Abdel Nader: 72 OVR (-3)

Nick Richards: 71 OVR (+2)

Ayo Dosunmu: 71 OVR (+1)

Semi Ojeleye: 71 OVR (-2)

Austin Reaves: 70 OVR (+2)

Greg Brown: 70 OVR (+1)

Lamar Stevens:

Justin Robinson: 68 OVR (+1)

