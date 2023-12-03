Proposed 3-Team Bulls Trade Sends Zach LaVine to Division Rival Pacers

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine‘s trade market is nonexistent, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojanrowski. In addition to the remaining four years on his five-year, $215 million contract (including this season) teams are anxious to see LaVine — who is out for a week with foot soreness, per the team — play a winning style of basketball.

But the teams that see him the most are well aware of what he can do when he is locked in.

With a little creativity – and a third team – there might be an avenue to a deal with the Indiana Pacers. Keith Smith of Spotrac explored that in an article suggesting “sensible” trade ideas.

“For the Pacers, this is how they can add an All-Star-level player. Indiana isn’t attracting stars in free agency, so they have to trade for or develop them,” Smith wrote on November 30. “As for the Sixers, they get the shooter they need.”

Bulls get:

– Bennedict Mathurin

– Marcus Morris

– Jordan Nwora

– Jalen Smith

– First-round pick (via IND)

– First-round pick (via PHI)

Pacers get:

– Mo Bamba

– Torrey Craig

– Zach LaVine

76ers get:

– Buddy Hield

– Andre Drummond

“Chicago isn’t likely to turn Zach LaVine into a better package than this,” Smith argued. “He’s good, but not great.”

The Pacers have gotten plenty of looks at LaVine during his career.

His 23 appearances against them in his career are tied (Atlanta Hawks) for his second-most against any team. His 22.4-point-per-game average against them is tied (Philadelphia 76ers) for his sixth-most against any team, notable considering he has three more appearances against them than any other team in that group.

This package would be fairly close to what NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson reported the Bulls were said to be seeking in return for the two-time All-Star, LaVine. That is not the only benefit either, as Smith explained.

It is important to remember that the Bulls have paid the luxury tax once in the franchise’s history. This deal would lead to “massive savings,” Smith explained.

“The Bulls achieve massive savings here,” wrote Smith. “They send out roughly $46 million in salary for this season. They bring back about $32 million. That’s nearly $14 million in savings for this season. The long-term savings are even greater, as they clear out nearly $138 million owed to Zach LaVine beyond this season, while adding only $22 million.”

Bulls Could Cash in on Zach LaVine With Pacers’ Depth

“In this deal, the Bulls get a young wing with upside in Bennedict Mathurin and two first-round picks,” Smith wrote. “Jordan Nwora and Jalen Smith are both flyers. Maybe they pop, maybe they don’t. The assumption is that Morris would either be waived, take a buyout or the Bulls would bench him until his contract expires.”

Mathurin, 21, was the No. 6 overall draft pick in 2021. He is averaging 12.8 points on 53.5% true shooting with 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists this season.

All but the assists are down from his intriguing rookie season as his role has decreased.

Bennedict Mathurin takes it to the rack for a tough two 💪 pic.twitter.com/A6NE6EIbfi — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 28, 2023

Smith, 23, was the No. 10 overall pick in 2020 by the Phoenix Suns. He is averaging 10.0 points (up from last season) and 5.5 rebounds. Like like Mathurin, though, has seen his role diminished this season. The additions of Bruce Brown and Obi Toppin have hurt both players.

Nwora, 25, has spent his entire career in the division, first with the Milwaukee Bucks who drafted him No. 45 overall in 2020, and then with the Pacers for the last season-plus. He is averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists this season. Like Smith and Mathurin, those all represent dropoffs from the season before.

Mathurin is not a strong shooter at this point. And his freelancing can get him and his team in trouble.

Nwora is shooting a career-worst 26.7% from deep and Smith, a career-high 66.7%.

Andre Drummond & Torrey Craig are Key Rotation Pieces

There is a belief the Bulls can extract value out of Drummond in a standalone trade, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C, Johnson. Drummond is a strong rebounder off the bench. And he still produces at a starter’s level whenever he is given the opportunity. He was also very fond of his half-season with the Sixers in 2021-22.

“Sad that we had to break things up in February, I definitely miss playing here,” Drummond said, per Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated on January 7. “The city of Philadelphia, the fan base is one of a kind, man, I loved being here.”

Drummond, 30, is averaging 5.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 13 minutes per game off the bench for the Bulls.

The Bulls signed Craig, 32, this offseason for depth and competition for Patrick Williams.

He is averaging 4.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. Craig assumed starting duties from Williams. But the move only lasted seven games before he went back to his role off the bench by head coach Billy Donovan. Craig revealed that Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas had pursued him for years.

Perhaps that influences the Bulls’ czar’s decision-making as he looks to fix what appears to be a broken product.