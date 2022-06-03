Bulls Linked to 22-Year-Old Star in Proposed Blockbuster Trade

The Chicago Bulls are in danger of losing one of their star players. Zach LaVine told the media that he will be heading into the offseason “open-minded” this summer, as he will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

With this news, rumors have begun to flood in regarding potential landing spots for the two-time All-Star. And while the Bulls are reportedly “confident” in their ability to retain the star guard, they should also consider potential sign-and-trade packages that come their way.

According to Frank Urbina and Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype, one potential trade that could come across Chicago’s table involves the Miami Heat. The deal would see them land Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, and multiple first-round picks.

“A package of two-to-three first round picks, along with Lowry and Tyler Herro to match salaries would probably be the framework of such a deal,” stated Gozlan, HoopsHype’s cap expert.

For Bulls fans, adding Lowry to the mix may not sound like an intriguing option at first glance, but he would have to be included in order to make the money work.

Lowry Would Need ‘To Be Included’

While a trade of Herro-for-LaVine may sound more appealing to Bulls fans from a salary-cap perspective, Miami would have to include Lowry in a deal for LaVine, according to Gozlan.

“A sign-and-trade sending LaVine to Miami would very likely require Kyle Lowry to be included, because it will be nearly impossible to stay under the hard cap with him along with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and LaVine all on max contracts,” Gozlan explained.

Lowry is set to make $28.3 million next season and $29.6 million during the 2023-24 season. However, Urbina believes that Lowry could prove to be an intriguing pickup for the Bulls, especially considering Lonzo Ball’s knee injury.

“Considering the Bulls’ need for a veteran point guard, especially with Lonzo Ball’s knee looking like an issue, maybe this move wouldn’t be totally far-fetched,” Urbina wrote.

In addition, adding Herro to the mix would keep the Bulls competitive while simultaneously preparing them for the future.

Two Potential Timelines in Chicago

The Sixth Man of the Year winner will only be under contract for one more season before the Bulls would have to worry about extending him, and at that point, he might be looking for a max deal. But at that point, Chicago would have gotten a better gauge on their core and could act accordingly.

Chicago Bulls get: Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin and two 1st Round Picks

Miami Heat get: Zach Lavine, Derrick Jones Jr. Sign Mo Bamba for the MLE and bring in Dennis Schroder. Fairly realistic if Lavine demands out — JB22  (@HeatPlzWin) May 30, 2022

Trading for Herro would essentially create two timelines in Chicago, similar to the two timelines that the Golden State Warriors currently employ.

The Warriors have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green competing as the current core, while guys like Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kimunga, and Moses Moody make up the younger core.

If the Bulls pulled off this trade for Lowry and Herro, they would have a similar structure. Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic would make up the older core, while Herro, Patrick Wiliams, and Coby White would make up the younger one.

Re-signing LaVine should be Chicago’s goal this summer, but if he does choose to walk, this package could prove to be a steal for the Bulls.