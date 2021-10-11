Zach LaVine is a Sneaker Free Agent, Wearing New Shoe

It appears the Chicago Bulls‘ Zach LaVine isn’t just pondering a potential free-agent situation as a player. He has a decision to make in regards to his sneaker brand choice as well.

LaVine agreed to a deal with adidas in 2017, but according to BR Kicks, the deal is done and the Bulls All-Star is perhaps in-between companies.

Zach LaVine is a sneaker free agent after his Adidas deal expired He’s wearing the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low “Beethoven” tonight in preseason pic.twitter.com/2vPrLny80u — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) October 9, 2021

As you can see from BR Kicks’ tweet, LaVine wore Kobe 9’s in the Bulls second preseason game. On Sunday night, LaVine rocked the sweet Jordan 36’s in the win over the Cavs

.@ZachLaVine wearing the Air Jordan 36 tonight in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/FcSDK9LscY — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) October 11, 2021

If we’re giving grades for his shoe choices, we have to give the edge to Sunday’s choice. We love Kobe Bryant, but those Jordan 36’s are insane.

Should We Expect LaVine to Join Nike?

It’s possible LaVine could be switching to Nike. After all, he’s been wearing shoes under the organization’s massive umbrella the last two games.

LaVine wearing Kobe’s could be seen as a tribute more than a test run. LaVine grew up emulating Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. Bryant was LaVine’s inspiration for wearing No. 8. LaVine was a guest on the All The Smoke podcast and he talked about his love for Bryant.

LaVine said:

I was the biggest Kobe fan. So, that was my guy. My dad was my biggest idol and who I looked up to, but Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were the guys I wanted to be like. Kobe was my biggest inspiration wearing number eight, that is one of the main reasons I wear it.

Here is a look at the entire interview:





Play



Zach LaVine | Ep 74 | ALL THE SMOKE Full Episode | SHOWTIME Basketball Newly announced, first-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine joins the boys on episode 74 to talk about his career year. Matt and Stak talk with LaVine about finally getting the All-Star nod, the Bulls recent surge and trade rumors involving him. Plus, he opens up about his idol Kobe and shares some stories about MJ and… 2021-03-04T16:59:37Z

Seeing LaVine get his own Nike shoe would be pretty cool, and just another acknowledgment of his ascension into the elite level of NBA players.

That sort of deal doesn’t have to come with Nike, but it seems as though he’s at least leaning in that direction.

Is LaVine Destined to Wear Jordan Brand?

If LaVine did elect to join Jordan Brand, he wouldn’t be the first post-MJ Bulls star to be signed with His Airness. Jimmy Butler, who is now with the Miami Heat, signed with Jordan Brand in 2016 before ending the agreement in 2020.

If I had to guess, Jordan Brand seems like the likely choice. Without Butler, the midwest region of the United States is without a Jordan Brand representative in hoops. Chicago will forever be a top city for Jordan Brand because of MJ’s legendary career with the Bulls.

It seems only fitting LaVine, the current team’s best and most marketable player, would be a major target for Jordan Brand. If LaVine does choose Jordan Brand, he’d join an impressive list of current stars like new Olympic buddy Jayson Tatum as well as up-and-coming stars like Zion Williamson, whom he just did a Mountain Dew commercial with and Luka Doncic.

If we’re making predictions for LaVine’s next shoe deal, mark me down for Jordan Brand.

