Chiefs Lose Member of Backfield to COVID-19 List: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are probably hoping this is an isolated incident, but it appears one of their starters will be sidelined for some time. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, starting fullback Anthony Sherman was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday afternoon.

Chiefs' FB Anthony Sherman added to Reserve/COVID 19 list, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2020

Keep in mind, just because a player has been added to the COVID-19 list doesn’t mean they tested positive, as NFL reporter Albert Breer noted on Twitter. This just simply means he was exposed to the virus, and according to league protocol, must take the proper precautions to protect himself and the rest of the squad.

Per source, Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman landed on the COVID-19 list bc he was exposed to the virus, not due to a positive test. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 13, 2020

No other players from Andy Reid’s side have reportedly been added thus far, so that’s better news for those concerned about whether the defending world champions would suit up for Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, which was originally scheduled for Thursday.

The 31-year-old remains an integral part of Kansas City’s offense in their title defense campaign. In Week 3, Sherminator hauled in a 4-yard shovel pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the Baltimore Ravens.

Following the 34-20 win, head coach Eric Bieniemy revealed that not only was the play designed for the veteran, but it’s also named after him.

“Everybody talked about the screen, as well, that Sherm (Anthony Sherman) caught,” Bienemy said, via The Chiefs Wire. “And that play was named ‘Smoked Sausage’ because we call Sherm ‘The Sausage.’ . . . One thing I will say, we have a very very creative group of people in this building that can come up with a variety of names and we keep it fun. And you know what? The guys embrace it, they make it fun as well. Because when you give them those particular plays they take ownership in it and they want it to work.”

Reid Gets Blunt About Team Performance Following Loss Against Raiders

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did not hold back when discussing his men’s lackluster performance on Sunday, which resulted in a 40-32 loss against divisional rivals the Las Vegas Raiders. Among other things, the veteran manager blamed penalties.

Via Sports Illustrated: “We hadn’t had all these penalties, so that part was new. Then, we really haven’t given up that many big plays. So, those things, we’ve just got to make sure that we clean that up. If you kind of narrow it down, that’s the problem. And I could’ve put our offense in a better position that second half. That didn’t take place. We weren’t able to move the ball very well, so I’ll be able to look at that too.”

The former Philadelphia Eagles coach also highlighted the team’s lack of energy when it came to stopping big-time plays, most notably a a 72-yard touchdown pass from Raiders QB Derek Carr to to wide receiver Henry Ruggs and a 59-yard lob to wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

“They just got behind us,” Reid continued. “And I’ll look at the tape and see exactly what went on there, but I would say a couple of them were just beat, and then other ones I’m not sure we were doing the right things. That’s how these things go when you have big plays on you.”

