Chiefs Downgrade Rookie CB To Out for Rest of MNF Game vs. Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed.

Kansas City Chiefs rookie CB L’Jarius Sneed has been officially ruled out of the Monday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The 23-year-old reportedly sustained a collarbone injury in the first half of the contentious game.

In his place, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo chose Charvarius Ward and Rashad Fenton. The Monroe, Louisiana native has been incredible for the secondary this season, already hauling in two interceptions in his first two games of the year. Stay tuned for a post-game injury update from head coach Andy Reid.

This story is developing.

