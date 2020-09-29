Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Throws Incredible 49-Yard TD Pass To Mecole Hardman [WATCH]

Make that four first-half touchdowns for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Monday night. The reigning Super Bowl MVP threw his third TD pass and fourth of the night against AFC rivals the Baltimore Ravens. It was a sensational 49-yard canyon to sophomore wide receiver Mecole Hardman to extend Kansas City’s lead 27-10.

Before that, No. 15’s longest touchdown throw of the evening was a 20-yard dime to wide receiver Tyreek Hill. That score extended Cheetah’s record of scoring a TD in every match of the NFL season so far.

Mahomes, who already broke a record earlier tonight, celebrated the sixth time in his already-storied career of throwing three or more TDs in the first half of a Chiefs contest.

This marks the sixth time that QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown for three or more TDs in the first half of a game — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) September 29, 2020

Not only that, but the Royals minority owner now has 134 career passes of 20+ yards to his name. He moves past Chiefs royalty Alex Smith and Trent Green to hold the third place spot in franchise history.

With the 49-yard TD to WR Mecole Hardman, QB Patrick Mahomes now owns 134 career passes of 20+ yards, moving into third place in team history. He passed Elvis Grbac (133) and trails Trent Green (274) and Alex Smith (215). — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) September 29, 2020

This was projected to be the best game of the season so far, and a contentious one at that. So far, it’s been all Kansas City. They finished the first half with a commanding 27-10 lead against Lamar Jackson and company at M&T Bank Stadium.

