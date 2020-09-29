Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Reaches Incredible Passing Milestone

Another game, another record for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. This milestone, however, is pretty exceptional. During Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, MVPat became the fastest quarterback to throw for 10,000 yards.

Even better, it was on a terrific pass to tight end Travis Kelce to move the chains and put the Chiefs within prime scoring territory.

With that completion to TE Travis Kelce, QB Patrick Mahomes is now over 10,000 passing yards in his first 34 career starts, making him the fastest QB to cross the 10,000 yard mark. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) September 29, 2020

It only took No. 15 34 games to do so. NFL legend Kurt Warner previously held that record with 36 games to his name. This is just one of many records on and off the fied that Mahomes has broken in just his fourth year in the league. The most notable accolade, perhaps? Signing the richest contract in sports history this summer, valued at $503 million.

Mahomes was responsible for Kansas City’s first points of the game as well, keeping the ball to score a 6-yard touchdown at M&T Bank in the middle of the first quarter.

As the game continued, it appeared Mahomes was just looking to cram every sensational play into this epic evening. To extend the Chiefs’ lead to 13-3, the former Texas Tech star tossed an incredible shovel TD pass to fullback Anthony Sherman.

So, we’ve seen the shovel pass, side-arm throw, rushing TD and a couple memorable come-from-behind victories from Mahomes during his professional. This just begs the question: Is there anything he can’t do? We’re not entirely sure, either.

