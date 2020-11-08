Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Reveals Fitting Name of Impressive Motion TD Pass

The Kansas City Chiefs find a new way to score every weekend, and that’s not even the challenging part of this indomitable side. Part of the fun is dubbing the play designed, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed the name of the impressive play that led to the team’s first touchdown of the afternoon against the Carolina Panthers.

Showtime to Honey Thunder for our first touchdown of the game 🙌#CARvsKC on FOX pic.twitter.com/KPtNkCjo50 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 8, 2020

In his post-game presser, the Texas native aptly called it “Ferrari Right.” Mahomes also described it as a motion touchdown, meaning he did not assume a traditional QB position of remaining still under center. A quick 1-yard pass to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson had Arrowhead Stadium rocking with cheers Sunday afternoon.

Name of the play? Wait for it… FERRARI RIGHT!!!! https://t.co/BBTuZIzdW1 — Aly Trost (@AlyTrost) November 8, 2020

Per Sports Radio 810 Aly Trost, head coach Andy Reid revealed they’ve been working on this route numerous times and as early as training camp in August. So, he suggested they insert it into the game and try their luck. Looks like it paid off.

The more Mahomes succeeds, the more he says he grows into his own. Also in his comments following the 33-31 win, No 15 said this about his maturity: “This year, I understand the game more. More comfortable within the offense and more comfortable reading the defense.”

Only 25 years old, fans will likely have at least a decade more of Mahomes Magic, with plenty more more touchdowns to celebrate. We can only imagine how he continues to thrive within the game and forge his path to Canton.

Mahomes Reveals His Bye Week Plans

The Chiefs have a well-earned Week 10 bye. When asked what his plans for the break entail, Mahomes disclosed it involves a lot of golf, specifically watching the 2020 Masters.

Originally played in April of each year, this year’s competitive golf tournament was postposed from November 12 – November 15 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, veteran Tiger Woods won his fifth Master title, so he enters the tournament as the reigning champion. A big fan of golf himself, Mahomes and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce played in a charity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe in July.

Travis Kelce, for eagle, followed by a chest bump celebration (without pads) with Mahomes. They’re having fun. The beer probably helps. pic.twitter.com/s7bMjK5NLr — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) July 10, 2020

Unclear if Kelce–who had an impressive game himself Sunday–will join him on the viewing festivities. Regardless, it’s a deserved weekend away from the field and it gives the entire squad and personnel time to rest ahead of a contentious divisional matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in two weeks.

READ MORE: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Hits Incredible Career Milestone After Just 40 Games