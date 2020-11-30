Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Trolls Himself for Missing TD Pass To Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs extended their six-game unbeaten streak Sunday afternoon when they took down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24. Though a close win has been their brand as of late, so is coming up with impressive trick plays.

In an attempt to have tight end Travis Kelce score a touchdown instead of quarterback Patrick Mahoomes, they ran an unusual play that would result in the former tossing it to the latter.

Check it out here:

Problem is, it didn’t go as planned and resulted in a Tampa Bay defender swatting down the ball to mark it incomplete.

As they all reminisced on Twitter about the drive, Mahomes couldn’t help but bring up how he also missed a touchdown throw to wide receiver Mecole Hardman. The ball was on the Kansas City 11-yard line and with a wide-open Hardman, could have extended Kansas City’s 17-point lead by at least six. Unfortunately, No. 15 slightly overthrew it, resulting in an incomplete pass.

Here's the video. Would've been a 90+ yard pass with a better throw or if Hardman was able to pull the throw behind him.pic.twitter.com/sbMxo8u8Gk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 29, 2020

Mahomes laughed off the blunder in a tweet and Kelce responded to him with some playful banter, trolling himself in the process.

How did I miss you in the end zone… smh — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) November 30, 2020

Hardman also got in on the fun, placing the blame on himself for having a case of the butterfingers.

It’s my fault 😂 I would never blame you 😅 https://t.co/VE2QoDsdiT — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) November 30, 2020

Though it would have put Mahomes–who threw for 462 yards–well over the 500-yard mark and into league record books (once again), the reigning Super Bowl champion will have to wait another week to break Hall of Famer Norm Van Brocklin 554-yard record he eclipsed for the Rams back in 1951.

Andy Reid Had the Best Response To Kelce’s Mistake

Kelce’s error was one of many topics of discussion during head coach Andy Reid’s time with the press following the win, and the veteran manager couldn’t help but poke fun at the 31-year-old’s expense.

.@PatrickMahomes on the play, it's called "Black Pearl" in honor of the pirate theme this week and he and Kelce made it up. pic.twitter.com/9e596v5IOq — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) November 30, 2020

“Son of a gun, that’s why they moved him to tight end at Cincinnati,” Reid joked. “Son of a gun. We probably should have scored there. Twenty-four (Carlton Davis) did a nice job on that play, though. Anyways, yeah, we’ll get the next one.”

Overall, Reid was content with how the team performed, even giving props to the defense for coming in clutch during the final two quarters.

“I thought the defense did a great job,” the 62-year-old said. “The second half, just putting it down — the two picks, our two turnovers, and an opportunity for us to offensively take over and go — and the offense, we weren’t able to get that thing going.”

Mahomes Revealed the Name for the Trick Play

When it was his turn to speak to the press, Mahomes not only disclosed what they called the play, but also one reason why it didn’t go as planned.

“Me and Travis (Kelce) made it up first off and we called it Black Pearl because we were bringing it to the Bucs and the Pirates of the Caribbean and everything like that and I talked him into it. Coach (Andy) Reid for sure told him if he can run it, run it in there first, but I just talked to him on the side and was like, ‘If I’m open man, just throw it to me’ and I think that little hesitation that he had was just because I talked to him too much about it.”

The Chiefs are back home at Arrowhead Week 13 for another primetime matchup Sunday night against AFC West rivals the Denver Broncos.

