Chiefs Waive Promising Second-Year Wide Receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs waived second-year wide receiver Marcus Kemp on Tuesday, according to The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell.

The Chiefs cut Marcus Kemp to make room for Bashaud Breeland, per the NFL transactions wire. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) October 6, 2020

Per the the publication’s beat writer, this decision was done to make room for cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who officially reentered the 53-man roster after missing the first four games of the season due to suspension.

Kemp, first entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs in 2017, having played college football at Hawaii prior to going pro. According to the team page, the 6-foot-4 wideout last took a snap for the reigning Super Bowl champions in 2017, recording one reception for a total of seven yards.

Considering Andy Reid has an incredible receiver in Tyreek Hill, another with sophomore Mecole Hardman and the return of Demarcus Robinson on a one-year deal, this loss won’t be quite as detrimental to the team’s receiving unit.

Both Hill and Hardman Were Again on the Scoresheet Monday Night

It wouldn’t be a proper Chiefs game if neither Hill nor Hardman found themselves on the scoresheet. On Monday night, they both played a considerable role in helping their side go 4-0 on the season and become the first NFL franchise to go 4-0 four seasons in a row.

Cheetah scored the first TD of the night, helping Kansas City extend their lead against AFC challengers the New England Patriots 13-3 with seconds remaining in the third quarter.

CHEETAH AT THE PYLONE 🐆 📺: #NEvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/XfXl5CXEXj — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 6, 2020

Almost halfway through the fourth, Hardman caught an impressive 6-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to further put Andy Reid’s men up, effectively sealing their opponent’s fate.

THE JET FINDS THE END ZONE ✈️ 📺: #NEvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/ZjRh1iT3Ot — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 6, 2020

That marked the second receiving touchdown of the year for the former Georgia Bulldog and the eighth of his professional career.

For Tyreek, he tallied his fourth-straight match with a receiving touchdown. Light work for some of the fastest legs on the field.

Defensive end Taco Charlton made a game-altering play of his own, managing to snatch the football from Patriots QB Brian Hoyer and set up the recovery by linebacker Ben Niemann.

In his post-match remarks, the 25-year-old explained his decision-making behind capitalizing on the moment.

Via Arrowhead Pride:

“That’s the good thing about having long arms — being able to reach around people. As I was coming around the corner, I saw he still had the ball right in front of me, so I knew it was a perfect opportunity for me to come around with my arms and knock the ball out. I saw the ball out and I decided to pull his arms back and hopefully one of our guys would come up with it — and that’s what happened. I made a big play and we were able to score off it and capitalize.”

The Chiefs are back at home Sunday afternoon against AFC West rivals the Las Vegas Raiders.

