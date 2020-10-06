Chiefs Make NFL History With MNF Win Over Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs made light work of the New England Patriots Monday night, defeating their AFC rivals 26-10 at Arrowhead Stadiums. Costly turnovers from both Patriots quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham worked to the reigning world champion’s advantage.

As they cruised their way to a 4-0 victory, the Chiefs also made league history in the process, becoming the first team to begin the season 4-0 for the fourth season in a row.

KC is now 4-0 for the 4th year in a row. Historic 💥 @brgridiron Chiefs defense shuts the Pats, 26-10 pic.twitter.com/vlkyH4eIYt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 6, 2020

It’s a remarkable feat, especially considering Andy Reid’s men have lined up against some sizable competition already this season. Between the overtime win against AFC West rivals the Los Angeles Chargers and last Monday’s incredible victory against the Baltimore Ravens, the Chiefs are in control of their own fate and frankly could go 16-0 in the regular season.

Patrick Mahomes Discussed the Possibility of a Perfect Season in August

During training camp in August, quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not rule out the likelihood of a perfect 19-0 year, ultimately becoming back-to-back world champions. Check out what the reigning Super Bowl MVP had to say about leading his team to another history-making campaign:

“In theory, you feel like you can. Every single year, you feel like you can win every single game. I think it comes down to how you deal with adversity throughout games and throughout the season. I think that’s the biggest thing of trying to go 19-0 and trying to do those special things and be the first team to ever go undefeated for 19 games and win all that. It’s more than just play-calling and players. It’s about a team and the culture that you have — how every single week, every single day, every single opportunity — you accept that challenge. I feel like that’s where it gets lost at.

“Our goal is to take it one game at a time, one day at a time and one play at a time. We’re going to try to do that every single day — and hopefully, put ourselves in a chance to win every single opportunity that we get.”

Back to back Monday night wins! pic.twitter.com/dLIdAk40NV — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 6, 2020

The 25-year-old put up yet another terrific night as QB1. Against the Patriots, Mahomes tossed two touchdown passes to wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Tyreek Hill, the latter getting his fourth TD of the season in his fourth consecutive game.

CHEETAH AT THE PYLONE 🐆 📺: #NEvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/XfXl5CXEXj — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 6, 2020

The defense also showed why they’re one of the strongest in the league, notching three interceptions against a wilted Patriots offense.

Three interceptions for this defense today 👏 @_sleepp 📺: #NEvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/KDRsVUawuW — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 6, 2020

Chiefs Kingdom, there’s a strong possibility that 19-0 season may be a reality. Kansas City are back at home Sunday afternoon against bitter AFC West rivals the Las Vegas Raiders.

