Bengals Rumors: 12,000-Yard WR Named as Potential Tee Higgins Replacement

The Cincinnati Bengals have options when it comes to key impending free agent wide receiver Tee Higgins.

They could extend the 25-year-old here and now, franchise tag him for somewhere around $21.7 million guaranteed (projection via Over the Cap) or coordinate a tag-and-trade of Higgins to the highest bidder. Of course, if they decide on option three — based on Higgins’ price tag or recent inconsistencies with health and productivity — they’ll need to target a worthwhile replacement.

On January 23, FanBuzz NFL insider Matt Lombardo had the perfect backup plan for Cincy in free agency, should they need one.

“One of the most prolific wide receivers in recent NFL history is about to hit the open market for the first time, as Mike Evans’ tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be coming to a close,” Lombardo began. Later, he named the Bengals as one of four “best fits” for the five-time Pro Bowl WR in 2024.

“If the Bengals lose Tee Higgins, viewed by many as the top receiver available in free agency this offseason, there are plenty worse options to replace him than Evans,” he wrote. “Cincinnati is going to look to bounce back from missing the postseason in 2023 and rebound around Joe Burrow’s return in 2024 but may need to revamp the wide receiving corps alongside Ja’Marr Chase to return to its status as a Super Bowl contender.”

Continuing: “Evans’ best traits align with what the Bengals do best in the passing game, and Burrow would immediately be the most gifted quarterback that he has caught passes from, given Tom Brady’s advanced age by the time he arrived in Tampa Bay. Stability at quarterback in a vertical offense could be an alluring combination for Evans, should he test the open market.”

Mike Evans Could Be Considered Short-Term Upgrade for Bengals Over Tee Higgins

Obviously, Higgins is the more enticing free agent because of his age and potential, but the argument could certainly be made that Evans is the better player in 2024.

Few NFL players — let alone wide receivers — have a track record as steady as Evans. The 30-year-old has over 12,000 career receiving yards if you add up the regular season and the playoffs. And that includes 10 straight 1,000-yard campaigns since entering the league in 2014.

Yes, you read that right. Evans has never had an NFL season with fewer than 1,000 yards receiving.

He’s also been there and done that when it comes to winning a Super Bowl. Evans helped win a Lombardi with the Buccaneers in 2020, which was the first playoff run of his career.

The veteran has become a clutch postseason performer since that title, with over 700 yards and five touchdowns during nine playoff appearances. This winter, with Baker Mayfield as his quarterback, Evans looked like his old self racking up 195 yards and a touchdown for Tampa Bay despite the QB change.

Imagine what he could do alongside Burrow and Chase?

Lastly, Evans has been durable and reliable. Age aside, the superstar has suited up in 15 or more games in every season since 2020. Higgins only appeared in 12 outings last year and 14 in 2021 — with two 1,000-yard campaigns out of his first four in the NFL.

Bengals Must Weigh Short-Term Impact vs. Long-Term Potential in Mike Evans-Tee Higgins Debate

Now despite all of these statistics, no one is arguing against a Higgins extension. Burrow has developed a tremendous rapport with both Chase and Higgins in Cincinnati (as well as LSU for the former) and locking up the pairing long-term would go down as a huge win for the organization.

Having said that, it’d be expensive — and the Bengals could potentially get a haul of picks and/or players back for Higgins in a tag-and-trade scenario.

Someone like Evans could provide that short-term bridge for new draft picks, and he could potentially cost Cincy less because of his age. It’s the classic debate of potential versus prioritizing a championship.

That’s not to say the Bengals can’t win with Higgins, but Evans plus a bundle of draft picks could bring them closer to a Super Bowl in 2024.