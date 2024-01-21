Bengals Rumors: 78-Game Starter Profiles as ‘Likely’ Cut Candidate

The Cincinnati Bengals are positioned pretty well in terms of cap space heading into the 2024 offseason. According to Over the Cap, the organization ranks sixth in the NFL with just under $60 million in available space.

Having said that, the Bengals have a very key free agent to retain in wide receiver Tee Higgins, and another to discuss an extension with in fellow wideout Ja’Marr Chase. Not to mention potential openings at right tackle (Jonah Williams), cornerback (Chidobe Awuzie) and interior defensive line (D.J. Reader).

In other words, Cincy has some money to work with, but they also have a lot to take care of this spring. In order to do so, they might have to consider parting ways with a veteran contract or two, and Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine highlighted starting linebacker Germaine Pratt as a “likely” cut candidate on January 16.

“This is about value,” Ballentine stressed. “Pratt is scheduled to be the ninth-highest-paid linebacker in the league in 2024. [But] he doesn’t necessarily bring that kind of value to the table.”

“[Pratt] was ranked 54th out of 83 linebackers graded by [Pro Football Focus] this season and he just doesn’t make that many splash plays,” the NFL writer went on, concluding: “There’s value in consistency at the position, but the Bengals can probably fill his role more cheaply.”