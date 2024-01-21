Bengals Rumors: 78-Game Starter Profiles as ‘Likely’ Cut Candidate

The Cincinnati Bengals are positioned pretty well in terms of cap space heading into the 2024 offseason. According to Over the Cap, the organization ranks sixth in the NFL with just under $60 million in available space.
Having said that, the Bengals have a very key free agent to retain in wide receiver Tee Higgins, and another to discuss an extension with in fellow wideout Ja’Marr Chase. Not to mention potential openings at right tackle (Jonah Williams), cornerback (Chidobe Awuzie) and interior defensive line (D.J. Reader).
In other words, Cincy has some money to work with, but they also have a lot to take care of this spring. In order to do so, they might have to consider parting ways with a veteran contract or two, and Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine highlighted starting linebacker Germaine Pratt as a “likely” cut candidate on January 16.
“This is about value,” Ballentine stressed. “Pratt is scheduled to be the ninth-highest-paid linebacker in the league in 2024. [But] he doesn’t necessarily bring that kind of value to the table.”
“[Pratt] was ranked 54th out of 83 linebackers graded by [Pro Football Focus] this season and he just doesn’t make that many splash plays,” the NFL writer went on, concluding: “There’s value in consistency at the position, but the Bengals can probably fill his role more cheaply.”
Per OTC, Cincinnati can save $4.8 million in 2024 and $5.6 million in 2025 if they designate Pratt as a post-June 1 cut this spring. Each year would carry dead charges of approximately $2.33 million.
A Germaine Pratt Cut Would Mean Parting Ways With a Defensive Team Leader
Ballentine has a point here. NFL franchises typically shy away from paying linebackers big money — especially if they’re putting out a somewhat average level of production like Pratt has in the past.
Of course, cutting him would also mean parting ways with a defensive team leader that has started games for the Bengals since 2019.
Including playoffs, Pratt has appeared in 86 games for Cincinnati, starting 78 of them. He’s averaged 94.6 total tackles per year over that stretch, and he’s obviously remained relatively healthy throughout his professional career considering how often he’s suited up.
In terms of impact statistics, the former third rounder has accumulated 27 tackles for a loss (5.4 per season), 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries and 17 pass defenses. Not bad, but not necessarily “special” either.
With fellow linebacker Logan Wilson performing at a high level, it might be time to promote from within or draft Pratt’s replacement — unless the veteran linebacker is willing to restructure his deal and help shed some cap. And that might be something to consider.
Bengals Should Find a Way to Keep Germaine Pratt
If a pay cut or restructured contract is on the table, the Bengals should find a way to make it work.
Wilson and Pratt accounted for over 2,000 defensive snaps this season. The three backups — led by Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey — were on the field for a combined total of 128 defensive snaps.
So, not only does Pratt play an integral role in this two-linebacker scheme, but he’s also done some things better than Wilson. For example, his run defense and pass coverage analytics bested Wilson in a couple of important areas in 2023.
Pratt allowed 48 receptions for 458 yards this year according to PFF, while Wilson allowed 62 catches for 697 yards. His QB passer rating against was also better (86.6 compared to 100.1).
In run defense, Pratt’s average depth of tackle was 4.2 yards per tackle while Wilson’s was a full yard higher at 5.2 yards per tackle. His stop percentage was greater too, making 5.2% of stops compared to Wilson’s 4.8%.
Analytically speaking, these are all arguments to keep Pratt at a lower cap hit than his current $7.133 million amount.