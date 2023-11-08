Former Browns WR Drawing Interest From AFC’s Most Explosive Offense

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz worked out for the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday with the hopes of getting a second shot in the NFL.

Schwartz was among three receivers worked out by the Dolphins, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Jacob Copeland and Racey McMath were the others. Schwartz grew up in Florida, which could make signing with the Dolphins ideal.

Schwartz has been without a team since being let go by the Browns in August. He has had a rough run in Cleveland after being selected in the third round of the 2021 draft.

Schwartz came to Cleveland with world-class speed but has been unable to build his game around that, dropping passes when given an opportunity to get on the field and also dealing with injuries hampered him from making an impact. He finished his Browns career with Schwartz has just 14 catches in two seasons for 186 yards.

Schwartz’s speed could be something appealing to Miami, which boasts the highest-scoring offense in the league. The Dolphins are averaging 31.7 points per game this season. Tyreek Hill already has over 1,000 yards and Jaylen Waddle has 40 catches for 522 yards.

Schwartz is still raw as a receiving talent but his speed is something that’s unteachable. He ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at his pro day and could be a solid weapon in the Dolphins’ explosive offense if he has time to build the other parts of his game.

Anthony Schwartz Needed Change of Scenery

It became clear that Schwartz needed a change of scenery. He didn’t live up to his draft position in Cleveland and was a consistent target of criticism, amplifying his tough moments.

“Going into Year 2, I know a lot was expected out of me,” Schwartz said in December of 2022 to Cleveland.com. “So I feel like I just kind of overdid it in my head, and at that point it just sort of spiraled down. It felt like the whole world was crashing down at one point.

“It got to a point where I’m just kind of like, we’re gonna focus on me, like all the outside noise, just got to block it out. And that’s kind of whether it’s on social media or in the game, it’s kind of just let it be. Let them be and I’m going to control what I can control.”

The Browns have not liked to let go of their draft picks under general manager Andrew Berry. However, Schwartz became more disposable with some significant additions to the wide receiver room in the offseason. Veteran Marquise Goodwin was signed as a field-stretcher and Elijah Moore has established himself as the No. 2 option behind Amari Cooper.

Perrion Winfrey Gets Second Chance With Jets

Schwartz was not the only former Browns player making headlines on Tuesday. Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey inked a deal with the New York Jets, landing on the practice squad.

The Browns snagged Winfrey with a fourth-round pick in 2022 and hoped he could become a regular part of the defensive tackle rotation. Winfrey appeared in 13 games as a rookie and recorded 22 tackles and half of a sack.

However, Winfrey had off-field troubles that eventually led to the Browns parting ways, cutting ties with him in July after he was named a suspect in an aggravated robbery incident. Winfrey was issued a two-game suspension by the NFL but has already served it, despite not being with a team.