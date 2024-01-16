Browns Receiver ‘Seriously Considering’ Signing With New Team

The Cleveland Browns offered Austin Watkins a reserves/future deal but the young pass-catcher is weighing his options.

The Browns announced the signing of nine players to reserve/futures contracts on Monday, January 15. That included receiver Jaelon Darden, cornerback Vincent Gray, running back John Kelly Jr., tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden, offensive tackle Justin Murray, defensive end Lonnie Phelps, linebacker Charlie Thomas III, defensive end Isaiah Thomas and defensive tackle Chris Williams.

Watkins was absent from that list and is currently evaluating his next move, per Brad Stainbrook of theOBR.com.

“Source: WR Austin Watkins Jr. was offered a reserves/future deal with Cleveland, but is currently weighing his options before making a final decision,” Stainbrook tweeted on Monday, January 15. “Watkins Jr. has options elsewhere, and is seriously considering.”

Watkins became a fan favorite in the preseason, leading the Browns in receiving yards during the four exhibition matchups. He was the only Cleveland player with double-digit receptions, notching 16 for 257 yards and a pair of touchdowns. That included a tremendous seven-catch game against the Philadelphia Eagles where he totaled 139 yards.

He was cut at the end of the preseason but added back to the practice squad. Watkins was not called up for a game this season.

Jaelon Darden Has Potential With Browns

Futures contracts become active at the start of the new league year. During the offseason, when practice squads are not in operation, teams can sign players in preparation for the upcoming season.

Darden was among the notable names who signed deals on Monday. He signed a deal with the Browns during training camp. Darden was a fourth-round pick of the Bucs in 2021 but didn’t last long in Tampa Bay. He has appeared in 21 games, recording eight receptions for 69 yards. He has also returned 50 punts for a 9.4 average and 21 kickoffs for a 20.3 average.

Darden could potentially play a role in the return game next season. Return specialist Jakeem Grant is set to be a free agent. Grant has missed the last two seasons with season-ending injuries. He suffered a broken patella in his knee in the preseason. During the 2022 campaign Grant missed the year with an Achilles injury.

Browns Have Som Key Players Approaching Free Agency

The Browns’ offseason started sooner than the team would have liked following an embarrassing 45-14 Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans. Cleveland will now have to make some roster decisions with key names.

Linebackers Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker Jr., tight end Harrison Bryant, pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith and running back Kareem Hunt are among the players who will be free agents this offseason.

The Browns may also have to do some cap gymnastics as they look to navigate around Deshaun Watson’s contract. Watson will count $63.9 million against the cap next season thanks to the $230 million fully guaranteed deal he signed with the team following the 2022 trade that brought him to Cleveland.

Running back Nick Chubb will likely be a target for a reworked deal. Chubb is currently rehabbing from a season-ending knee injury that has required two surgeries. He’s expected to be available at some point next season, although his exact return date is still unknown. Chubb is set to count nearly $16 million against the cap on his current deal. His release would result in just $4 million in dead money.