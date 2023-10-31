Browns Get Bad News on Deshaun Watson Ahead of Cardinals Matchup

The Cleveland Browns might have to endure another week without the services of Deshaun Watson.

Watson has missed the majority of the last four games for the Browns, which also included a bye week of rest. Watson appeared briefly against the Indianapolis Colts on October 22 but left after one quarter of play after taking a hard hit.

The expectation is that Watson will be back soon but Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com does not believe the Browns’ $230 million QB will be back on the field this week.

“Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson might rest his strained right rotator cuff Sunday against the 1-7 Cardinals and possibly aim for the Ravens game in Baltimore on Nov. 12,” Cabot wrote on Monday, October 30. “Sunday will mark six weeks since Watson first suffered the injury against the Titans, and he was originally told it was a four- to six-week injury, so resting again would seem to make sense.”

Watson did not practice outside with the team last week, instead rehabbing his shoulder inside the facility. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to the media on Monday and did not provide any information that would indicate Watson is nearing a return.

“He’s continuing to come along,” Stefanski said. “We’ll make those types of decisions later on in the week.”

Stefanski Doesn’t Back PJ Walker as Browns’ Starter

If Watson isn’t able to face the Cardinals, the Browns will have a decision to make at quarterback. PJ Walker has played the majority of the last three games, drawing a pair of starts and filling in for Watson once he exited against the Colts.

Walker’s performance has left much to be desired and his turnovers have hurt the Browns. Walker turned the ball over three times against the Seahawks, including an interception with two minutes left that led to the game-winning Seattle touchdown.

“All those turnovers are costly, and that’s frustrating,” Stefanski said. “We lead the league in giveaways right now with 17, and it’s hard. It’s hard to win in the NFL, period. It’s hard to win on the road. It’s hard to win when you turn the ball over. So, we have to really, really commit ourselves as an offense not to give that thing away.”

Stefanski has been fairly adamant in past weeks that Walker would be the starter if Watson were to miss time but seems to be evaluating the options. If Walker does not get the starting nod, it would be rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson getting another shot.

“We’ll make again, all those determinations roster-wise are for later in the week,” Stefanski said when asked about potentially going back to Thompson-Robinson.

Thompson-Robinson has one start on his resume and it came against the Baltimore Ravens on October 1. The rookie did not fare well, tossing three interceptions. The Browns lost 28-3.

However, there were some factors that did not work in Thompson-Robinson’s favor. He didn’t know he would start until just hours before the game and got virtually no support from the run game in the loss. He also had to take on a Baltimore defense that ranks among the NFL’s elite.

Cardinals Expected to Start Rookie Clayton Tune

The Cardinals have decided to shake up their own quarterback situation, with rookie Clayton Tune expected to draw the start. Arizona has turned to former Browns backup Joshua Dobbs for the first eight weeks of the season but is making a change after a 1-7 start.

“I talked to all of the quarterbacks this morning, and we’re going to keep ramping up Kyler [Murray] and see how he progresses throughout the week. If it’s not Kyler, it’s going to be Clayton Tune,” Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Monday. “I talked to all three quarterbacks, and I’m on the same page with them on how we’re going to operate moving forward.”

Tune will have his hands full against a talented Browns defense that will come in very motivated following a tight loss to the Seahawks. The Cardinals selected Tune in the fifth round of the draft.