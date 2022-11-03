Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield Roasted Over Viral Video After Demotion

Baker Mayfield has lost his starting job with the Carolina Panthers and the latest video that has emerged of the former Cleveland Browns QB is a rough look.

The Browns dealt the former No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers this offseason after landing Deshaun Watson to take over under center in Cleveland. Mayfield won the starting spot in camp with the Panthers but played poorly and lost his job to PJ Walker — who was playing in the XFL two years ago.

With Mayfield’s services not being needed under center, he’s been filling other holes and the latest clip out of Panthers’ practice shows the Heisman winner filling in on scout team on the defensive line.

Sure, Mayfield is being a good teammate but it’s been quite the fall from grace for the former Browns starter, who helped Cleveland to a playoff victory in 2020. He caught some heat in the comments section of the video for what

“Franchise quarterbacks, like Baker says he is, do not line up on the defensive line during practice. Baker is out of the NFL in 3 years,” one user wrote.

“Being a QB in the NFL comes at you fast. One year [you are] the face of the franchise and making commercials. Next year you are not starting and playing scout team,” another wrote.

Mayfield Has Had Miserable Showing With Panthers

Prior to his benching, Mayfield passed for 962 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions, notching a QBR of 15.4 — by far the worst in the league. It’s been a humbling experience for the brash quarterback, who now faces an uncertain NFL future in the final year of his deal.

“It’s one of those things. It’s one of those new things,” Mayfield said. “You just have to roll with the punches. It’s not my plan, obviously. I’m a competitor, but I’m rolling with the punches to help this team out in any way I can.

“I came here to win. If it’s my role to help PJ out from the sideline and help this defense out with scout team stuff, I’m gonna do it. And I’m gonna do it with everything I can.”

Mayfield was in need of a bounce-back year after he completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns against 13 interceptions in his final year with the Browns.

Browns Nearing Return of Deshaun Watson

The Browns haven’t exactly been thriving since Mayfield’s departure, going 3-5 to start the season and letting some key games slip away. Mayfield nearly got bragging rights when the teams met up in Week 1 but a 58-yard boot from rookie kicker Cade York sealed the 26-24 victory for Cleveland.

The Browns have been trying to keep their season afloat with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback and he’s mostly defied expectations despite the team’s record. He’s passed for 1,862 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Brissett will start three more games before Watson returns following his 11-game suspension on December 4 against the Texans.

“Our mindset with him is when he is available and back, we will welcome him back and get him ramped up appropriately,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said on November 2. “Until that point, it is really to focus on the guys who are playing and obviously at the quarterback position getting Jacoby prepared to play and putting our best foot forward against the upcoming opponent.”

The Browns will return from their bye week with three tough games against the Dolphins, Bills and Buccaneers.