Browns Called Out After Baker Mayfield Stars in Bucs Playoff Win

Baker Mayfield led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a convincing 32-9 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, leaving many Cleveland Browns fans wondering, “What if.”

The Browns traded away Mayfield in 2022 after acquiring Deshaun Watson. The team was not convinced that the former No. 1 overall pick could be their quarterback of the future and went all in to acquire Watson. The Browns gave up a hefty haul of first-round draft picks and signed Watson — who was being investigated for multiple alleged instances of sexual misconduct — to an unprecedented $230 million fully guaranteed deal.

Now nearly 18 months later, Mayfield has more playoff wins than the Browns do since the deal went down. Watson has appeared in just 12 games with Cleveland due to a combination of injuries and a lengthy suspension.

“So in the same Super Wild Card weekend, the Cleveland Browns: got eliminated by the team they traded their future to for Deshaun Watson (who didn’t play and has been bad when he has); watched Baker Mayfield, who they tossed aside like trash after easily being the best QB in the franchise’s history, and his Buccaneers absolutely dismantle the reigning NFC Super Bowl representatives en route to a playoff victory,” one fan wrote on X.

Since Mayfield’s departure, the Browns have started Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, PJ Walker, Joe Flacco and Jeff Driskel.

Baker Mayfield Was Well-Liked in Browns Locker Room

Mayfield passed for 337 yards and three touchdowns in the win against the Eagles. The Browns relied on Flacco in their Wild Card matchup. Flacco had been a great fill-in for Cleveland but tossed a pair of pick-sixes in the 45-14 Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans.

“The Browns literally paid the Panthers $5 million to take Baker Mayfield off their hands. Sure as hell looks to me like we gave away a franchise QB,” another fan wrote. “The Watson deal looks even more ludicrous when you include Baker as a part of it. We traded a QB who has performed better this year.”

Mayfield had his issues in Cleveland during an up-and-down tenure. But he still has some fans in the locker room, including running back Nick Chubb.

“I’m excited for him. Baker, I came in here with Baker,” Chubb said at an August 22 press conference. “He’s a great friend of mine. So, I’m excited to see him go out there and do well.”

Baker Mayfield ‘Confused’ About Ending of Browns’ Tenure

The Browns selected Mayfield with the top pick in the 2018 draft. He broke the record for most touchdown passes by a rookie and was key in taking the team to the playoffs in 2020, where they won a game. But in 2021, a shoulder injury slowed him down and the team missed the postseason.

Mayfield, 28, said he was “confused” by how things ended so suddenly with the Browns.

“I think towards the end there — and I played 2021 with a pretty much torn apart shoulder — I was excited to get the surgery, get healthy and get another shot to try and get back to that 2020 form,” Mayfield said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show in October. “But that wasn’t their plan. I’m a firm believer everything happens for a reason.”

Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers, where things didn’t go well. He ended up losing his starting gig and the Panthers eventually let him go. However, Mayfield had a good run with the Los Angeles Rams at the end of 2022, which saved his career and gave him a chance to fight for a starting spot again. He landed with the Bucs and has revived his career.

“There’s something about being an underdog and having your backs against the wall. Knowing it’s your team vs. everyone else,” Mayfield said after beating the Eagles. “I’m comfortable in it but our team has embraced that all year.”

The Browns will dig into their offseason plans this week while Baker Mayfield and the Bucs prepare to face the Detroit Lions in the divisional round.